UK golf commit wins first tournament of high school season

Taylor County senior Cooper Parks won the individual medal at the Five Star General Invitational at Picadome, hosted by Lafayette on Friday, the opening day of the KHSAA golf season.
Parks shot a 7-under-65 while his brother, Tanner, tied Ballard’s Coleton Burch for second place with a 2-under-70, to lead the Cardinals to a team title. Taylor County’s Luke Coyle (even-par 72) and Hayes Mason (2-over-74) also finished in the top 10.
Both Parks brothers have committed to the University of Kentucky. Cooper was the co-leader in All-State points as a sophomore (he lost the tiebreaker for Mr. Golf) and finished third in the standings last season.
Madison Central’s Clay Pendagrass, who tied for fourth place with Coyle, Ballard’s Mile Parroco, St. Xavier’s Benton Williams and Trinity’s JM Butler, was the lone golfer from the region to finish in the top 10.
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Jason Wang shot a 4-over-76 to finish in a tie for 13th place. Three Lafayette golfers — Henry Lane, Tyler Hart and Kooper Grange — finished in the top 20 after each shot a 5-over-77.
