Pair of Kentuckians finish in top 10 of Junior PGA Championship

Kentucky natives Canon Claycomb and Drew Doyle had a great week at the Junior PGA Championship.
Claycomb shot an 8-under-280 over the four-day event to finish tied for third overall and Doyle tied for ninth with a 3-under-285 at Valhalla Golf Club. Akshay Bhatia, a 16-year-old from North Carolina, shot an 11-under-277 to become the first repeat winner and first two-time winner in the history of the tournament, which started in 1976.
Claycomb is originally from Bowling Green and played at Greenwood High School but now lives in Florida. He still lists Bowling Green as his hometown. He’s committed to Alabama.
Doyle, a junior at St. Xavier, was part of the Tigers’ runner-up team at the state tournament last year and was the 2017 Mr. Golf winner. Doyle has committed to LSU.
Campbell Kremer, another St. X junior, tied for 35th overall with a 4-over-292. He late last month committed to the University of Kentucky.
Daviess County junior Daniel Love and UK freshman Jay Kirchdorfer both entered the tournament but did not make the two-day cut.
Click here for complete scores from the 2018 Junior PGA Championship
