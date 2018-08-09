Girls’ soccer: This season’s top teams, biggest games and best players

Tates Creek’s Shae Robertson (4) led the city in scoring with 31 goals last year as the Commodores claimed the 43rd District title. The team they beat, Lexington Catholic, exacted revenge a week later in the 11th Region finals and earned a spot in the state tournament. Meanwhile, Dunbar must replace Sophia Mitchell (8) and other key players on its front and back lines this season. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com