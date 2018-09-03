Boyle County’s Landen Bartleson (24) carried the ball past Ballard’s Terran Hearn (58) during the Little Caesars Fort Harrod Bowl last Saturday at Alvis Johnson Field in Harrodsburg. Boyle County beat Ballard 35-21.
Boyle County’s Landen Bartleson (24) carried the ball past Ballard’s Terran Hearn (58) during the Little Caesars Fort Harrod Bowl last Saturday at Alvis Johnson Field in Harrodsburg. Boyle County beat Ballard 35-21. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

High School Sports

Vote for the Kentucky.com Player of the Week (Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2018)

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 03, 2018 12:05 PM

Voting ends at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Most nominees were selected by Josh Moore via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org. If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact Josh Moore via email (jmoore@herald-leader.com) or Twitter (@HLpreps).

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll hasn’t loaded, please copy and past the original link into your preferred mobile browser. Sometimes Twitter does not load the poll correctly. You may also need to change the opening to the web address from AMP to WWW.)

