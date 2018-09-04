Here are the Kentucky high school football rankings heading into week four

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
CLASS A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Beechwood
|17
|2-0
|187
|1
|2. Pikeville
|1
|2-0
|167
2
|3. Hazard
—
|2-0
|125
5
|4. Raceland
—
|2-1
|118
4
|5. Paintsville
—
|2-1
|109
3
|6. Ludlow
—
|2-0
|70
6
|7. Campbellsville
—
|2-1
|59
7
|8. Nicholas County
—
|3-0
|57
9
|9. Crittenden County
—
|2-0
|37
NR
|t10. Lynn Camp
—
|2-1
|19
NR
|t10. Bishop Brossart
—
|2-1
|19
|8
Others receiving votes: Phelps 17, Russellville 15, Williamsburg 15, Fulton County (1) 12, Bellevue 7, Louisville Holy Cross 4, Paris 3, Eminence 3, Pineville 2
CLASS 2A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Mayfield
|10
|3-0
|175
|1
|2. DeSales
|6
|3-0
|159
3
|3. Christian Academy of Louisville
|2
|3-0
|153
2
|4. Glasgow
1
|3-0
|121
4
|5. Danville
—
|1-2
|92
5
|6. Walton-Verona
—
|3-0
|79
7
|7. Somerset
—
|2-1
|77
6
|8. Lexington Christian Academy
—
|2-1
|64
T9
|9. Owensboro Catholic
—
|1-2
|38
NR
|10. Newport Central Catholic
—
|1-2
|29
8
Others receiving votes: Newport 22, Washington County 13, Hancock County 5, Ballard Memorial 5, Todd County Central 4, McLean County 4, Shelby Valley 2, Clinton County 2, Murray 1
CLASS 3A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Boyle County
|15
|3-0
|175
|1
|2. Central
1
|3-0
|159
2
|3. Corbin
|2
|3-0
|149
3
|4. Lexington Catholic
—
|3-0
|129
4
|5. Belfry
—
|1-1
|99
6
|6. Bell County
|1
|3-0
|80
8
|7. Paducah Tilghman
—
|2-1
|74
5
|8. Casey County
—
|3-0
|70
9
|9. Floyd Central
—
|3-0
|31
NR
|10. Caldwell County
—
|1-2
|23
7
Others receiving votes: Bath County 12, Union County 10, LaRue County 8, Elizabethtown 7, Western Hills 7, Waggener 6, Powell County, Bardstown 1
CLASS 4A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Ashland Blazer
|11
|3-0
|177
|2
|2. Franklin-Simpson
4
|2-1
|149
1
|3. Logan County
—
|3-0
|126
4
|4. Johnson Central
3
|1-1
|116
3
|5. Moore
—
|3-0
|100
5
|6. Wayne County
—
|2-1
|82
6
|7. Allen County-Scottsville
|1
|3-0
|69
8
|t8. Knox Central
—
|1-1
|45
t9
|t8. Greenup County
—
|3-0
|45
NR
|10. Hopkinsville
—
|1-2
|28
NR
Others receiving votes: East Carter 23, Taylor County 23, Madisonville 13, John Hardin 10, Bourbon County 9, Rowan County 8, Boyd County 6, Franklin County 4, Rockcastle County 4, West Jessamine 3, Collins 2, Warren East 2, Scott 1
CLASS 5A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Covington Catholic
|15
|3-0
|174
|1
|2. Bowling Green
|2
|3-0
|156
t2
|3. South Warren
1
|3-0
|150
t2
|4. Southwestern
—
|3-0
|125
5
|5. Highlands
—
|2-1
|84
4
|6. Anderson County
—
|3-0
|64
NR
|7. Apollo
—
|3-0
|61
9
|8. Oldham County
—
|2-0
|50
7
|9. Perry County Central
1
|3-0
|40
NR
|10. Owensboro
—
|2-1
|39
6
Others receiving votes: South Oldham 34, Christian County 18, Bullitt Central 16, Grayson County 6, Fern Creek 8, South Laurel 8, Lincoln County 3, Graves County 3, North Bullitt 2, Madison Southern 1
CLASS 6A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Male
|15
|3-0
|184
|1
|2. Scott County
|2
|3-0
|162
2
|3. Trinity
|2
|0-3
|140
3
|4. Frederick Douglass
—
|3-0
|135
5
|5. Simon Kenton
—
|3-0
|100
6
|6. St. Xavier
—
|0-2
|82
4
|7. Butler
—
|2-1
|79
8
|8. Henderson County
—
|2-1
|34
NR
|9. Manual
—
|1-1
|25
9
|10. Madison Central
—
|2-1
|23
7
Others receiving votes: Pleasure Ridge Park 15, North Hardin 13, Daviess County 11, Campbell County 10, Ballard 7, Jeffersontown 5, Meade County 5, Clark County 4, Conner 3, Central Hardin 3, Ryle 3, Tates Creek 2
Media organizations who voted this week (19): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; KYGI; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.
