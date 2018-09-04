Scott County quarterback Cade McKee, 7, scrambles with the football against Highlands’ Shabaz Butt, 22, during the second quarter of a football game held at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Kentucky Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Here are the Kentucky high school football rankings heading into week four

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 04, 2018 04:02 PM

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

CLASS A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Beechwood172-01871
2. Pikeville12-0167

2

3. Hazard

2-0125

5

4. Raceland

2-1118

4

5. Paintsville

2-1109

3

6. Ludlow

2-070

6

7. Campbellsville

2-159

7

8. Nicholas County

3-057

9

9. Crittenden County

2-037

NR

t10. Lynn Camp

2-119

NR

t10. Bishop Brossart

2-1198

Others receiving votes: Phelps 17, Russellville 15, Williamsburg 15, Fulton County (1) 12, Bellevue 7, Louisville Holy Cross 4, Paris 3, Eminence 3, Pineville 2

CLASS 2A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Mayfield103-01751
2. DeSales63-0159

3

3. Christian Academy of Louisville23-0153

2

4. Glasgow

1

3-0121

4

5. Danville

1-292

5

6. Walton-Verona

3-079

7

7. Somerset

2-177

6

8. Lexington Christian Academy

2-164

T9

9. Owensboro Catholic

1-238

NR

10. Newport Central Catholic

1-229

8

Others receiving votes: Newport 22, Washington County 13, Hancock County 5, Ballard Memorial 5, Todd County Central 4, McLean County 4, Shelby Valley 2, Clinton County 2, Murray 1

CLASS 3A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Boyle County153-01751
2. Central

1

3-0159

2

3. Corbin23-0149

3

4. Lexington Catholic

3-0129

4

5. Belfry

1-199

6

6. Bell County13-080

8

7. Paducah Tilghman

2-174

5

8. Casey County

3-070

9

9. Floyd Central

3-031

NR

10. Caldwell County

1-223

7

Others receiving votes: Bath County 12, Union County 10, LaRue County 8, Elizabethtown 7, Western Hills 7, Waggener 6, Powell County, Bardstown 1

CLASS 4A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Ashland Blazer113-01772
2. Franklin-Simpson

4

2-1149

1

3. Logan County

3-0126

4

4. Johnson Central

3

1-1116

3

5. Moore

3-0100

5

6. Wayne County

2-182

6

7. Allen County-Scottsville13-069

8

t8. Knox Central

1-145

t9

t8. Greenup County

3-045

NR

10. Hopkinsville

1-228

NR

Others receiving votes: East Carter 23, Taylor County 23, Madisonville 13, John Hardin 10, Bourbon County 9, Rowan County 8, Boyd County 6, Franklin County 4, Rockcastle County 4, West Jessamine 3, Collins 2, Warren East 2, Scott 1

CLASS 5A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Covington Catholic153-01741
2. Bowling Green23-0156

t2

3. South Warren

1

3-0150

t2

4. Southwestern

3-0125

5

5. Highlands

2-184

4

6. Anderson County

3-064

NR

7. Apollo

3-061

9

8. Oldham County

2-050

7

9. Perry County Central

1

3-040

NR

10. Owensboro

2-139

6

Others receiving votes: South Oldham 34, Christian County 18, Bullitt Central 16, Grayson County 6, Fern Creek 8, South Laurel 8, Lincoln County 3, Graves County 3, North Bullitt 2, Madison Southern 1

CLASS 6A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Male153-01841
2. Scott County23-0162

2

3. Trinity20-3140

3

4. Frederick Douglass

3-0135

5

5. Simon Kenton

3-0100

6

6. St. Xavier

0-282

4

7. Butler

2-179

8

8. Henderson County

2-134

NR

9. Manual

1-125

9

10. Madison Central

2-123

7

Others receiving votes: Pleasure Ridge Park 15, North Hardin 13, Daviess County 11, Campbell County 10, Ballard 7, Jeffersontown 5, Meade County 5, Clark County 4, Conner 3, Central Hardin 3, Ryle 3, Tates Creek 2

Media organizations who voted this week (19): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; KYGI; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

