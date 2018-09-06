Lexington’s top district rivals play a third straight shootout thriller

Forget the KHSAA State Tournament: at this point, a lot of soccer fans in Lexington might be ready to see Lexington Catholic and Paul Laurence Dunbar play a seven-game series for the title.
Dunbar defeated Catholic in a 2-1 shootout after the teams played to a 0-0 draw in regulation and two 5-minute overtime periods. It was the third consecutive game in their rivalry, including last year’s 43rd District championship and last year’s 11th Region finals, that was decided in a shootout. The team’s previous two meetings before this streak of shootouts were decided by one goal apiece (1-0 and 2-1, both in Dunbar’s favor).
Dunbar was ranked fourth in the latest Maher Rankings behind St. Xavier, Trinity and Highlands. Lexington Catholic was ranked eighth in the state.
Instant reaction from Dunbar’s Hard Hat Winner of the Game, William Elliot, who had a terrific night in goal for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/E37mumxv1P— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) September 7, 2018
Eddy Andrade and Jack Rodes connected on the shootout goals for Dunbar. Jackson Kirn came up with a goal to answer Andrade’s but Catholic couldn’t convert against Bulldogs keeper William Elliot on their other attempts.
Dunbar won its fifth straight game to improve to 6-2-1, and to 1-0 in 43rd District play. Lexington Catholic dropped to 7-3 and 1-2 in district play.
