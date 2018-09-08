Wild interception from Lexington makes SportsCenter’s top plays

Lexington Catholic’s 54-13 win over Lexington Christian gave the Knights more than their fourth win of the season; they got on SportsCenter, too.
Chandler Caudill and Henry Holthaus each tipped a Lexington Christian pass before it was finally intercepted by sophomore John Martin Simms and returned about it about 20 yards. Caudill got the initial deflection and Holthaus was able to keep the ball in the air as he laid on the ground.
PrepSpin broadcast the entire game and submitted the clip to ESPN, which named it as its No. 2 play during a “Top Plays” segment on Saturday morning.
Look at @LexCathFootball stars @Johnsimmsasklaw and @HolthausHenry with the #2 play on SportsCenter! @KentuckySports @LexCathSports @kybigthings @HLpreps and selfishly this is our 25th highlight clip that has made the Top10 on SC. pic.twitter.com/V312cizkb2— PrepSpin (@PrepSpin) September 8, 2018
