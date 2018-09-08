Lexington Catholic’s Henry Holthaus (23) celebrated a fumble recovery as Lexington Catholic beat Ryle last Friday. The Knights visit Lafayette this week.
Lexington Catholic’s Henry Holthaus (23) celebrated a fumble recovery as Lexington Catholic beat Ryle last Friday. The Knights visit Lafayette this week. Mark Mahan
Lexington Catholic’s Henry Holthaus (23) celebrated a fumble recovery as Lexington Catholic beat Ryle last Friday. The Knights visit Lafayette this week. Mark Mahan

High School Sports

Wild interception from Lexington makes SportsCenter’s top plays

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 08, 2018 10:42 AM

Lexington Catholic’s 54-13 win over Lexington Christian gave the Knights more than their fourth win of the season; they got on SportsCenter, too.

Chandler Caudill and Henry Holthaus each tipped a Lexington Christian pass before it was finally intercepted by sophomore John Martin Simms and returned about it about 20 yards. Caudill got the initial deflection and Holthaus was able to keep the ball in the air as he laid on the ground.

PrepSpin broadcast the entire game and submitted the clip to ESPN, which named it as its No. 2 play during a “Top Plays” segment on Saturday morning.

  Comments  