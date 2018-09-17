Here are the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
CLASS A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Pikeville
|6
|3-1
|144
|1
|2. Beechwood
|6
|2-2
|131
|2
|3. Raceland
|2
|4-1
|124
|3
|4. Hazard
|—
|2-1
|100
|4
|5. Campbellsville
—
|4-1
|86
|6
|6. Paintsville
—
|3-2
|73
|7
|7. Crittenden County
—
|3-1
|44
|10
|8. Lynn Camp
|1
|4-0
|43
|9
|9. Ludlow
—
|3-1
|33
|5
|10. Nicholas County
—
|4-1
|28
|8
Others receiving votes: Fulton County (1) 20, Louisville Holy Cross 14, Bellevue 11, Pineville 7, Williamsburg 7, Bishop Brossart 5, Kentucky Country Day 4, Phelps 4, Russellville 2
CLASS 2A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Mayfield
|10
|5-0
|150
|1
|2. DeSales
|5
|4-0
|145
|2
|3. Christian Academy of Louisville
|1
|5-0
|136
|3
|4. Glasgow
—
|5-0
|109
|4
|5. Somerset
—
|3-2
|64
|7
|6. Owensboro Catholic
—
|3-2
|64
|7
|7. Lexington Christian Academy
—
|3-2
|54
|9
|8. Danville
—
|2-3
|53
|8
|9. Walton-Verona
—
|4-1
|33
|5
|10. Shelby Valley
—
|4-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Newport 10, Newport Central Catholic 8, Lloyd Memorial 8, Murray 2, Hancock County 2
CLASS 3A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Boyle County
|15
|5-0
|158
|1
|2. Corbin
—
|4-0
|141
|2
|3. Belfry
1
|3-1
|124
|4
|4. Lexington Catholic
—
|4-1
|95
|3
|5. Central
—
|3-2
|86
|5
|6. Paducah Tilghman
—
|4-1
|73
|t6
|7. Bell county
—
|4-0
|67
|t6
|8. Casey County
—
|4-0
|59
|8
|9. Caldwell County
—
|3-2
|37
|9
|10. Union County
—
|4-0
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Waggener 6, Western Hills 6, Floyd Central 5, Bardstown 3, Bath County 2
CLASS 4A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Ashland Blazer
|9
|5-0
|150
|1
|2. Johnson Central
|5
|3-1
|138
|3
|3. Franklin-Simpson
|2
|4-1
|132
|2
|4. Logan County
—
|5-0
|108
|4
|5. Knox Central
—
|3-1
|82
|6
|6. Wayne County
—
|3-2
|66
|7
|7. Moore
—
|4-1
|63
|5
|8. Taylor County
—
|3-1
|54
|8
|9. Rowan County
—
|4-1
|25
|NR
|10. John Hardin
—
|3-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Russell County 10, Harrison County 8, East Carter 8, Franklin County 7, Hopkinsville 6, Allen County-Scottsville 6, Greenup County 3, Scott 1, Madisonville 1
CLASS 5A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Covington Catholic
|16
|5-0
|160
|1
|2. Bowling Green
—
|5-0
|133
|2
|3. South Warren
—
|5-0
|131
|3
|4. Southwestern
—
|5-0
|101
|4
|5. Highlands
—
|4-1
|97
|5
|6. Anderson County
—
|5-0
|80
|6
|7. Oldham County
—
|4-0
|65
|7
|8. Perry County Central
—
|4-0
|34
|9
|9. South Oldham
—
|3-1
|32
|10
|10. Apollo
—
|4-1
|15
|18
Others receiving votes: Owensboro 12, Christian County 10, Lincoln County 4, South Laurel 3, Pulaski County 2
CLASS 6A
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1. Male
|15
|5-0
|158
|1
|2. Frederick Douglass
—
|5-0
|131
|3
|3. Scott County
|1
|4-1
|127
|2
|4. Simon Kenton
—
|5-0
|102
|4
|5. Butler
—
|4-1
|91
|6
|6. St. Xavier
—
|2-2
|68
|7
|7. Trinity
—
|0-5
|66
|5
|8. North Hardin
—
|4-1
|53
|9
|9. Manual
—
|3-1
|36
|10
|10. Campbell County
—
|4-1
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Henderson County 13, Conner 5, Ballard 3, Meade County 2, Tates Creek 1
Media organizations that voted this week (16): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah
