Inclement weather forced the delay, postponement and cancellation of games across Kentucky on Friday night. Frederick Douglass’ home game against Paintsville started about 30 minutes later than scheduled.
High School Sports

Here are the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings

By Josh Moore

September 17, 2018 03:33 PM

The top teams in the six Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

CLASS A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Pikeville63-11441
2. Beechwood62-21312
3. Raceland24-11243
4. Hazard2-11004
5. Campbellsville

4-1866
6. Paintsville

3-2737
7. Crittenden County

3-14410
8. Lynn Camp14-0439
9. Ludlow

3-1335
10. Nicholas County

4-1288

Others receiving votes: Fulton County (1) 20, Louisville Holy Cross 14, Bellevue 11, Pineville 7, Williamsburg 7, Bishop Brossart 5, Kentucky Country Day 4, Phelps 4, Russellville 2

CLASS 2A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Mayfield105-01501
2. DeSales54-01452
3. Christian Academy of Louisville15-01363
4. Glasgow

5-01094
5. Somerset

3-2647
6. Owensboro Catholic

3-2647
7. Lexington Christian Academy

3-2549
8. Danville

2-3538
9. Walton-Verona

4-1335
10. Shelby Valley

4-113NR

Others receiving votes: Newport 10, Newport Central Catholic 8, Lloyd Memorial 8, Murray 2, Hancock County 2

CLASS 3A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Boyle County155-01581
2. Corbin

4-01412
3. Belfry

1

3-11244
4. Lexington Catholic

4-1953
5. Central

3-2865
6. Paducah Tilghman

4-173t6
7. Bell county

4-067t6
8. Casey County

4-0598
9. Caldwell County

3-2379
10. Union County

4-01810

Others receiving votes: Waggener 6, Western Hills 6, Floyd Central 5, Bardstown 3, Bath County 2

CLASS 4A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Ashland Blazer95-01501
2. Johnson Central53-11383
3. Franklin-Simpson24-11322
4. Logan County

5-01084
5. Knox Central

3-1826
6. Wayne County

3-2667
7. Moore

4-1635
8. Taylor County

3-1548
9. Rowan County

4-125NR
10. John Hardin

3-212NR

Others receiving votes: Russell County 10, Harrison County 8, East Carter 8, Franklin County 7, Hopkinsville 6, Allen County-Scottsville 6, Greenup County 3, Scott 1, Madisonville 1

CLASS 5A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Covington Catholic165-01601
2. Bowling Green

5-01332
3. South Warren

5-01313
4. Southwestern

5-01014
5. Highlands

4-1975
6. Anderson County

5-0806
7. Oldham County

4-0657
8. Perry County Central

4-0349
9. South Oldham

3-13210
10. Apollo

4-11518

Others receiving votes: Owensboro 12, Christian County 10, Lincoln County 4, South Laurel 3, Pulaski County 2

CLASS 6A

SchoolFPVRecordPointsPrevious
1. Male155-01581
2. Frederick Douglass

5-01313
3. Scott County14-11272
4. Simon Kenton

5-01024
5. Butler

4-1916
6. St. Xavier

2-2687
7. Trinity

0-5665
8. North Hardin

4-1539
9. Manual

3-13610
10. Campbell County

4-124NR

Others receiving votes: Henderson County 13, Conner 5, Ballard 3, Meade County 2, Tates Creek 1

Media organizations that voted this week (16): The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah

