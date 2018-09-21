‘You’re out of here!’ These Kentucky schools avoided those words last year

Hundreds of coaches and players were removed from high school sports fields and courts during the 2017-18 school year, but dozens of schools managed to go without a single disqualification.
A total of 49 schools went the entirety of last school year without having a player or coach in any sport disqualified from participation during a game. Only Burgin, Kentucky School for the Deaf and two new KHSAA members — Danville Christian and Frankfort Christian — managed that feat among schools in central Kentucky.
“Great job by the representatives of these schools exhibiting good sportsmanship,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in a news release.
There were a total of 596 coaches and players disqualified in the 2017-18 school year. Soccer had the most DQ’s with 246, followed by football (137) and basketball (110). Baseball (73), softball (14) and wrestling (14) each had fewer than 100 while field hockey and volleyball each had only one apiece. There were no disqualifications reported for archery, bass fishing, bowling, competitive cheer, cross country, dance, golf, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field.
Eastern Kentucky led the way with 16 schools recognized. Ten schools in western Kentucky did not have a coach or player disqualified.
Sportsmanship in 2017-18
The following schools did not have a disqualified player or coach during the 2017-18 school year.
Allen County-Scottsville
Augusta
Bellevue
Beth Haven
Breathitt County
Brown
Buckhorn
Burgin
Calloway County
Carlisle County
Christian Fellowship
Cordia
Cornerstone Christian
Cumberland County
Danville Christian
Edmonson County
Elliott County
Floyd Central
Frankfort Christian
Frederick Fraize
Hart County
Heritage
Holy Family
June Buchanan
Kentucky School f/t Blind
Kentucky School f/t Deaf
Livingston Central
Lloyd Memorial
Louisville Trinity
Newport
Nicholas County
Paducah Community Christian
Phelps
Piarist
Pike County Central
Pikeville
Portland Christian
Presentation
Red Bird Christian
Riverside Christian
Robertson County
Rose Hill Christian
Sacred Heart
Silver Grove
St. Mary
Villa Madonna
Walden
Whitesville Trinity
