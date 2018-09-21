File photo: Kentucky School for the Deaf basketball players Sekoe White (21) and Austin Bradford (22) communicated via sign language as the Kentucky School for the Deaf played against the Tennessee School for the Deaf in Danville, Ky., on Dec. 14, 2000.
High School Sports

‘You’re out of here!’ These Kentucky schools avoided those words last year

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

September 21, 2018 12:10 PM

Hundreds of coaches and players were removed from high school sports fields and courts during the 2017-18 school year, but dozens of schools managed to go without a single disqualification.

A total of 49 schools went the entirety of last school year without having a player or coach in any sport disqualified from participation during a game. Only Burgin, Kentucky School for the Deaf and two new KHSAA members — Danville Christian and Frankfort Christian — managed that feat among schools in central Kentucky.

“Great job by the representatives of these schools exhibiting good sportsmanship,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in a news release.

There were a total of 596 coaches and players disqualified in the 2017-18 school year. Soccer had the most DQ’s with 246, followed by football (137) and basketball (110). Baseball (73), softball (14) and wrestling (14) each had fewer than 100 while field hockey and volleyball each had only one apiece. There were no disqualifications reported for archery, bass fishing, bowling, competitive cheer, cross country, dance, golf, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field.

Eastern Kentucky led the way with 16 schools recognized. Ten schools in western Kentucky did not have a coach or player disqualified.

Sportsmanship in 2017-18

The following schools did not have a disqualified player or coach during the 2017-18 school year.

Allen County-Scottsville

Augusta

Bellevue

Beth Haven

Breathitt County

Brown

Buckhorn

Burgin

Calloway County

Carlisle County

Christian Fellowship

Cordia

Cornerstone Christian

Cumberland County

Danville Christian

Edmonson County

Elliott County

Floyd Central

Frankfort Christian

Frederick Fraize

Hart County

Heritage

Holy Family

June Buchanan

Kentucky School f/t Blind

Kentucky School f/t Deaf

Livingston Central

Lloyd Memorial

Louisville Trinity

Newport

Nicholas County

Paducah Community Christian

Phelps

Piarist

Pike County Central

Pikeville

Portland Christian

Presentation

Red Bird Christian

Riverside Christian

Robertson County

Rose Hill Christian

Sacred Heart

Silver Grove

St. Mary

Villa Madonna

Walden

Whitesville Trinity

