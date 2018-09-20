State football, girls’ hoops seek title sponsor, soccer has first since 1999

The KHSAA State Soccer Championships will have a title sponsor for the first time since 1999.
U.S. Army ROTC will be the title sponsor for the boys’ and girls’ state tournaments in 2018. Those events begin at the end of October and will have their finals played on Saturday, Nov. 3.
The organization has a new initiative, GoArmy Edge, that offers football and soccer coaches and players free-to-use apps to help in their skill development and play-calling. This was an ideal partnership for promoting that said Leah Little, brand director for the KHSAA.
“They have been a partner with us in some other things, exhibiting and being at some of the sports,” Little said. “ ... We try to promote what works for different sponsors and what they’re trying to achieve with their marketing and advertising, and we try to marry up the right partner with the right event or sport, so that works for them now.”
The title sponsorship currently is for one year. U.S. Army ROTC is the first title sponsor for the state soccer championships since 1999 (Valvoline).
The KHSAA is still seeking sponsors for girls’ basketball and football. Russell Athletic, a sports apparel company based in Bowling Green, where the state finals were held from 2009-2016, sponsored the state football playoffs from 2011 through last season. St. Elizabeth Healthcare, a northern Kentucky hospital system, sponsored the girls’ basketball tournament for the three previous seasons, during which it was held in Highland Heights. Both events are scheduled to be held in Lexington through at least 2022.
“We’re really still out there trying to beat the bushes for the girls’ basketball title and football title,” Little said. “People have pushed and encouraged the KHSAA to bring the girls’ tournament to Lexington and we need somebody to step up and help us pull it off.”
Comments