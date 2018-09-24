Lexington-area girls’ golf regional starts but can’t finish. When will it?

The 7th Region girls’ golf championship began at Gibson Bay Golf Course on Monday, but its completion date is not exactly certain.
Play was postponed because of heavy rain in the area. Tournament organizers tentatively scheduled a resumption at 10 a.m. Tuesday but a final decision will come at 7 a.m. Weather forecasts called for more rain to move into Richmond on Tuesday and Wednesday, and most of central Kentucky is under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon.
The featured group — defending champion Laney Frye (Lexington Christian Academy), 2016 champ MacKenzie Neal (Madison Central) and Western Hills senior Emilie Hill — was on the green at the 11th hole when play was suspended. Some groups had completed their rounds, tournament manager Kevin Mims said.
Lexington’s boys, as well as those from several other area schools, will wait a few more days for their region golf event to start
The 9th Region Championship, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Thursday with tee times moved up 30 minutes earlier than previously scheduled. It will still be played at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Jansen Preston, a junior at Lexington Christian who won the individual state title and led the Eagles to last year’s team state championship, is scheduled to tee off at 10:20 a.m. on hole No. 1 as part of the leaders’ group along Madison Central’s Cameron Travis (part of the Indians’ 9th Region title team last year) and Scott County’s Brody Webb.
LCA senior Jackson LaLonde, last year’s 9th Region individual medalist, tees off on hole No. 1 at 10:10 a.m. with Madison Central’s Blake Maupin and Scott County’s Trevor Caudill.
Most region golf events scheduled to begin Monday and Tuesday were rescheduled or delayed. As of 4 p.m. Monday only the 11th Region girls’ championship had been completed, but the girls’ 1st Region, 4th Region and 10th Region championships were expected to finish by the end of the day.
