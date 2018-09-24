Weather forces postponement of Lexington-area high school golf regional

Due to rain that has fallen and more in the forecast, Lexington’s boys, as well as those from several other area schools, will have to wait a few more days for their region golf event.
The 9th Region Boys’ Championship, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Thursday with tee times moved up 30 minutes earlier than previously scheduled. It will still be played at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Jansen Preston, a junior at Lexington Christian who won the individual state title and led the Eagles to last year’s team state championship, is scheduled to tee off at 10:20 a.m. on hole No. 1 as part of the leaders group along Madison Central’s Cameron Travis (part of the Indians’ 9th Region title team last year) and Scott County’s Brody Webb.
LCA senior Jackson LaLonde, last year’s 9th Region individual medalist, tees off on hole No. 1 at 10:10 a.m. with Madison Central’s Blake Maupin and Scott County.
Several region tournaments scheduled to begin Monday and Tuesday throughout Kentucky were postponed, but the 7th Region girls’ championship — in which Lexington’s schools compete — began and was played in the rain at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
