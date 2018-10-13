Pairings decided for 2018 11th Region soccer and volleyball tournaments

Regional pairings and brackets were drawn for the 2018 11th Region boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball tournaments on Saturday.
Madison Southern will host the boys’ 11th Region soccer tournament while Lexington Christian Academy is set to host the girls’ event. Both tournaments begin Monday but the finals are scheduled for different days — the boys’ championship is on Thursday and the girls’ title will be decided Saturday.
Scott County will host the 11th Region volleyball tournament, which also gets started Monday and will determine its champion Thursday.
Click here for the 11th Region boys’ soccer bracket
Click here for the 11th Region girls’ soccer bracket
Click here for the 11th Region volleyball bracket
Bryan Station qualified for its first 11th Region boys’ soccer tournament and went on to win the 42nd District championship. Its reward? A rematch with 43rd runner-up Paul Laurence Dunbar, which fell in a shootout against Lafayette in the district finals. The Defenders dropped a 2-1 decision at Dunbar in the regular season; the winner this time around will be favored to reach the 11th Region finals.
Henry Clay, the 42nd runner-up, opens against 41st champ Woodford County. Lafayette plays Madison Central to open play.
The chance exists in the girls’ soccer tournament for three-time defending champion Lexington Catholic, ranked sixth in the most recent Maher Rankings, and Paul Laurence Dunbar — ranked No. 2 — to meet in the finals. LexCath defeated the Bulldogs, 3-1 in a shootout, after the teams fought to a 0-0 draw in the 43rd District championship game Thursday.
Henry Clay, the 42nd District champion, will play Madison Southern in the first round of the girls’ soccer tournamnet. Frederick Douglass, the runner-up in the 42nd, plays 41st District champion Franklin County in the tournament’s first game.
A probable semifinals bout between Henry Clay and defending region champ Paul Laurence Dunbar — ranked No. 6 and No. 13, respectively, in the state — might be considered a de facto title game, as one of those programs has won the 11th Region each season since 2007. The Blue Devils meet 44th District runner-up Madison Southern in the first round while Dunbar opens against 41st runner-up Western Hills.
Tates Creek, which pushed Dunbar to five sets in the 43rd District finals and is ranked 17th in the state, opens against 41st District winner Woodford County. Frederick Douglass, making its first regional appearance in program history, meets 44th champ Madison Central in round one.
