11th Region boys’ soccer, volleyball get underway; girls’ soccer delayed

Reigning 11th Region boys’ soccer champion Paul Laurence Dunbar started its title defense with a 3-0 win over Bryan Station in the first round of this year’s region tournament at Madison Southern.
Station, playing in the 11th Region tournament for the first time in program history after winning its first 42nd District championship last week, played Dunbar to first-half draw. Jack Rodes got Dunbar on the board off a cross from Crescenio Torres in the 55th minute and Alex Arellano headed in a Edward Navarro corner kick three minutes to later to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Ben Oser added a third Dunbar goal with a minute and a half to play.
Dunbar will play Madison Southern — a 2-1 winner over Franklin County on Monday — in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday (the semis were originally scheduled for Tuesday).
Monday’s other first-round matchups — Woodford County vs. Henry Clay and Lafayette vs. Madison Central — were rescheduled due to field conditions. Those games will be played Tuesday (6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively) and those winners will play in the second semifinal at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The championship game, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
11th Region volleyball
Henry Clay and Paul Laurence Dunbar — who have combined to win every 11th Region title since 2007 — will meet in the 11th Region volleyball tournament semifinals at Scott County on Wednesday.
Both teams swept their first-round opponents in straight sets. Henry Clay defeated Madison Southern, 25-20, 25-13, 25-6, while Dunbar took a win over Western Hills, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21.
The other two first-round games — Woodford County vs. Tates Creek and Madison Central vs. Frederick Douglass — will be played at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, respectively. The semifinal bout between Dunbar and Henry Clay is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday with the second semifinal to follow at 7:30 p.m.
11th Region girls’ soccer
Two first-round games of the 11th Region girls’ soccer tournament — Franklin County vs. Frederick Douglass and Madison Central vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar — were moved from Monday to Tuesday because of field conditions at Lexington Christian Academy.
Those games are scheduled for Tuesday at Lexington Catholic. Franklin County-Frederick Douglass will kick off at 6 p.m. with Central-Dunbar to follow at 8 p.m.
The other first-round games — Henry Clay vs. Madison Southern and Lexington Catholic vs. Western Hills — will be played as scheduled at LCA at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. The semifinals (6 p.m./8 p.m. Thursday) and finals (6 p.m. Saturday) have not changed.
