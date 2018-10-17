Soccer rivalry renewed in 11th Region finals; nail-biter yields volleyball rematch

Last year was the first in current 11th Region boys’ soccer history that the region sent a team other than Henry Clay or Paul Laurence Dunbar to the state tournament. A return to form is guaranteed in 2018.

Dunbar defeated Madison Southern, 1-0, and Henry Clay knocked off Lafayette, 3-0, in the semifinals at Madison Southern. The Lexington squads will face off in the finals 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Dunbar — ranked sixth in the Maher Rankings — advanced as expected over MadSouth, No. 56 on that list. Henry Clay, ranked 26th, upset No. 10 Lafayette, which had allowed just 10 games this season before Wednesday.

Volleyball nail-biter

Tates Creek needed a fifth set to take care of Madison Central in the 11th Region volleyball semifinals Wednesday at Scott County.

The Commodores trailed 9-6 in the deciding frame before finishing the contest on a 9-2 run, a stretch that included the final six points scored in the game.

Creek, the 43rd District runner-up, will get a rematch with district champ Paul Laurence Dunbar, which defeated Henry Clay earlier Wednesday night.