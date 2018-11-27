Here’s the 2018 Lexington All-City Girls’ Soccer Team

Paul Laurence Dunbar keeper Morgan Turcotte has been named the Lexington Player of the Year by the city’s girls’ soccer coaches.

Turcotte, a senior who led the state with 16 shutouts this season, was named to the First Team for the third consecutive season after earning 151 of a possible 154 points tabulated from ballots received from eight of the city’s nine KHSAA programs. The Brown University commit this season led Dunbar to its first 11th Region title since 2014.

Meron Roach, another Dunbar senior, also made the First Team. Lexington Catholic led the city with three selections to the First Team: Alexis Burdine, Maggie Corbett and Tori McLaughlin. Tates Creek had two First Team selections — Shae Robertson and Abbey Biscoff — while Brennan Wallin (Lafayette), Kori Beaumont (Henry Clay), Grace Jacobs (Lexington Christian Academy) and Emily Coke (Frederick Douglass) gave their programs each one First Team member.

Methodology: Coaches were asked to nominate up to five players from their own teams and then to rank their top 22 players in the city, excluding players on their own team. Points were assigned to each ranking (22 points for No. 1, 21 points for No. 2, 20 points for No. 3, etc.) and the total sum of points across all ballots determined the final ranking of players. Multiple attempts to contact Bryan Station were unsuccessful; its players were anonymously nominated by another city coach.





2018 All-City Girls’ Soccer Team

(First Team and Second Team listed in order of most points received.)

FIRST TEAM

1. Morgan Turcotte, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sr.)

2. Shae Robertson, Tates Creek (jr.)

3. Alexis Burdine, Lexington Catholic (sr.)

4. Abbey Bischoff, Tates Creek (sr.)

5. Maggie Corbett, Lexington Catholic (jr.)

6. Meron Roach, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sr.)

7. Brenna Wallin, Lafayette (sr.)

8. Kori Beaumont, Henry Clay (sr.)

9. Grace Jacobs, Lexington Christian Academy (sr.)

10. Tori McLaughlin, Lexington Catholic (sr.)

11. Emily Coke, Frederick Douglass (so.)

SECOND TEAM

12. Elisabeth Hundley, Henry Clay (so.)

13. Maliya Crump, Frederick Douglass (so.)

14. Riley Fairchild, Lexington Christian Academy (jr.)

15. Audrey Rawls, Paul Laurence Dunbar (sr.)

16. Meghan Wagner, Tates Creek (sr.)

17. Corinne Leach, Henry Clay (so.)

18. Bethel Green, Lexington Christian Academy (so.)

19. Madison Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar (so.)

20. McKenna Hamm, Lexington Catholic (jr.)

21. Maggie Little, Sayre (jr.)

22. Hannah Hunstad, Bryan Station (fr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

(All other players who were nominated by coaches)

Bryan Station: Karen Cordova, Hannah Muncie, Naomi Edison Turner, Hannah Spencer-Pope

Frederick Douglass: Kaitlyn Brock, Haley Buckman, Kaitlyn Tudor

Henry Clay: Annie Cox, Ella Pugh

Lafayette: Ashley Barnette, Kristin Gamble, Sarah Hall, Suzanna Starkey

Lexington Catholic: Jordan Gal

Lexington Christian Academy: Mackenzie Buckler, Caroline Hensley

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Ashlyn Fuller

Sayre: Cat Graves, Alexis Henry, Emma Samuel, Claire Thayer

Tates Creek: McKensey Bunch, Callen Johnson