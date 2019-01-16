Another high school state tournament is coming to Lexington

The KHSAA State Softball Tournament will be played at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium this year and next year.
It is the first time the high school state softball tournament will be held in Lexington. The tournament was contested at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro the last 11 years.
The KHSAA last February changed the softball state tournament from a double-elimination format to a single-elimination event, effective this season, due to a desire to make the state softball tournament less of a “lawn-chair event” and more similar to the baseball state tournament experience. The organization in September voted to reduce the number of state tournament participants in each sport from 16 teams to eight, adding a semi-state round similar to what’s currently used in the state soccer tournament.
Cropp Stadium opened in 2013. It seats 1,417 in the stadium and can accommodate more than 2,000 total fans between an outfield berm and standing-room space.
This story will be updated.
