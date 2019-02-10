High School Sports

2019 state wrestling tournament brackets revealed; results from 7th Region tournament

By Josh Moore

February 10, 2019 05:56 PM

Madison Central’s Thomas Deck defeated Scott’s Brendan Pye for 113-pound championship at last year’s KHSAA state high school wrestling championships.
Madison Central’s Thomas Deck defeated Scott’s Brendan Pye for 113-pound championship at last year’s KHSAA state high school wrestling championships. Matt Goins
Madison Central’s Thomas Deck defeated Scott’s Brendan Pye for 113-pound championship at last year’s KHSAA state high school wrestling championships. Matt Goins

Brackets for the KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament presented by U.S. Army ROTC were released Sunday following the completion of region tournaments across the state on Saturday.

Click here for the KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament brackets.

Madison Central claimed the team title at the 7th Region tournament for the second time in the last three years. Wayne County, the defending champion, finished second while Lafayette rounded out the top three.

Below you’ll find the complete team standings from the 7th Region tournament, the results of the finals bout and third-place bout in each weight class; the top four finishers in each class advanced to the state tournament.

7th Region Wrestling Tournament

At Lafayette

Team standings: 1. Madison Central 273, 2. Wayne County 191, 3. Lafayette 156.5, 4. Boyle County 153, 5. Bryan Station 151, 6. McCreary Central 123, 7. Whitley County, 8. Danville 96, 9. Henry Clay 93, 10. Madison Southern 83, 11. East Jessamine 75.5, 12. Paul Laurence Dunbar 48, 13. Frederick Douglass 40, 14. West Jessamine 32, 15. Tates Creek 18, 16. Sayre 3

106 pounds1. Jonathan Gilbert, Madison Central, def. 2. Luke Chapman, Lafayette, 3-0; 3. Chris Begley, Madison Southern, def. Colin Tucker, Wayne County, 12-6

1131. Jeffrey Kinley, Madison Central, def. 2. Morgan Sallee, Danville, fall; 3. Keelan Dick, Wayne County, def. 4. Brandon Bruner, Bryan Station, fall

1201. Nathan Ainslie, Henry Clay, def. 2. Ruben Martinez, McCreary Central, 5-3; 3. Conner Sexton, Wayne County, def. 4. Tony Gerling, East Jessamine, fall

1261. Thomas Deck, Madison Central, def. 2. Victory Zamora, Whitley County, technical fall (17-0); 3. Jack Raymond, Lafayette, def. 4. Embry Matthew, Henry Clay, fall

1321. Zac Cowan, Madison Central, def. 2. Logan Tuggler, Boyle County, 7-0; 3. Allan Friend, Paul Laurence Dunbar, def. 4. Christian Potter, Lafayette, 6-5

1381. Gentry Deck, Madison Central, def. 2. Jordan Bates, Boyle County, 3-2; 3. Justin Chavez, Lafayette, def. 4. Julian Cruz, McCreary Central, fall

1451. Tyler Ritchie, Madison Central, def. 2. Clay Karsner, Boyle County, 6-5; 3. Jayden Watson, Whitley County, def. 4. Azariah Saunier, Lafayette, 12-8

1521. Brayden Giannone, Lafayette, def. 2. Kurtis Karr, Wayne County, fall; 3. Bryson Fields, Bryan Station, def. 4. Steven Watson, Whitley County, fall

1601. Joey Stuart, Madison Central, def. 2. Seth Steen, McCreary Central, technical fall (16-1); 3. Jarred Phillips, Wayne county, def. 4. Jacob Robbins, Boyle County, 13-7

1701. Andrew Sanders, Wayne County, def. 2. Collin McGlone, Boyle County, 7-5; 3. Fernando Munoz, Bryan Station, def. 4. Connor Leslie, Frederick Douglass, fall

1821. Ben Rush, Boyle County, def. 2. Trevoer Reynolds, Madison Central, fall; 3. Caleb Stone, Madison Southern, def. 4. Dustin Vaughn, Wayne County, fall

1951. Brandon Vera, Bryan Station, def. 2. Colton Morrow, Wayne County, 2-1 in 2OT; 3. Triston Conatser, McCreary Central, def. 4. Rocky Whitehead, Madison Southern, 15-2

2201. Brandon Fields, Bryan Station, def. 2. Jonathan Gregory, Wayne County, fall; 3. Lane Ezel, Madison Southern, def. 4. Logan Stephens, McCreary Central, 8-4

2851. Giovanni Watson, Bryan Station, def. 2. Pierce Haines, Danville, fall; 3. Derek Hager, Madison Central, def. 4. Israel Tshiunza, Frederick Douglass, fall

Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a digital sports reporter who specializes in preps coverage. He’s in his fourth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore graduated with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English from the University of Kentucky in 2013.

  Comments  