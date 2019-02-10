2019 state wrestling tournament brackets revealed; results from 7th Region tournament

Brackets for the KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament presented by U.S. Army ROTC were released Sunday following the completion of region tournaments across the state on Saturday.
Click here for the KHSAA State Wrestling Tournament brackets.
Madison Central claimed the team title at the 7th Region tournament for the second time in the last three years. Wayne County, the defending champion, finished second while Lafayette rounded out the top three.
Below you’ll find the complete team standings from the 7th Region tournament, the results of the finals bout and third-place bout in each weight class; the top four finishers in each class advanced to the state tournament.
7th Region Wrestling Tournament
At Lafayette
Team standings: 1. Madison Central 273, 2. Wayne County 191, 3. Lafayette 156.5, 4. Boyle County 153, 5. Bryan Station 151, 6. McCreary Central 123, 7. Whitley County, 8. Danville 96, 9. Henry Clay 93, 10. Madison Southern 83, 11. East Jessamine 75.5, 12. Paul Laurence Dunbar 48, 13. Frederick Douglass 40, 14. West Jessamine 32, 15. Tates Creek 18, 16. Sayre 3
106 pounds—1. Jonathan Gilbert, Madison Central, def. 2. Luke Chapman, Lafayette, 3-0; 3. Chris Begley, Madison Southern, def. Colin Tucker, Wayne County, 12-6
113—1. Jeffrey Kinley, Madison Central, def. 2. Morgan Sallee, Danville, fall; 3. Keelan Dick, Wayne County, def. 4. Brandon Bruner, Bryan Station, fall
120—1. Nathan Ainslie, Henry Clay, def. 2. Ruben Martinez, McCreary Central, 5-3; 3. Conner Sexton, Wayne County, def. 4. Tony Gerling, East Jessamine, fall
126—1. Thomas Deck, Madison Central, def. 2. Victory Zamora, Whitley County, technical fall (17-0); 3. Jack Raymond, Lafayette, def. 4. Embry Matthew, Henry Clay, fall
132—1. Zac Cowan, Madison Central, def. 2. Logan Tuggler, Boyle County, 7-0; 3. Allan Friend, Paul Laurence Dunbar, def. 4. Christian Potter, Lafayette, 6-5
138—1. Gentry Deck, Madison Central, def. 2. Jordan Bates, Boyle County, 3-2; 3. Justin Chavez, Lafayette, def. 4. Julian Cruz, McCreary Central, fall
145—1. Tyler Ritchie, Madison Central, def. 2. Clay Karsner, Boyle County, 6-5; 3. Jayden Watson, Whitley County, def. 4. Azariah Saunier, Lafayette, 12-8
152—1. Brayden Giannone, Lafayette, def. 2. Kurtis Karr, Wayne County, fall; 3. Bryson Fields, Bryan Station, def. 4. Steven Watson, Whitley County, fall
160—1. Joey Stuart, Madison Central, def. 2. Seth Steen, McCreary Central, technical fall (16-1); 3. Jarred Phillips, Wayne county, def. 4. Jacob Robbins, Boyle County, 13-7
170—1. Andrew Sanders, Wayne County, def. 2. Collin McGlone, Boyle County, 7-5; 3. Fernando Munoz, Bryan Station, def. 4. Connor Leslie, Frederick Douglass, fall
182—1. Ben Rush, Boyle County, def. 2. Trevoer Reynolds, Madison Central, fall; 3. Caleb Stone, Madison Southern, def. 4. Dustin Vaughn, Wayne County, fall
195—1. Brandon Vera, Bryan Station, def. 2. Colton Morrow, Wayne County, 2-1 in 2OT; 3. Triston Conatser, McCreary Central, def. 4. Rocky Whitehead, Madison Southern, 15-2
220—1. Brandon Fields, Bryan Station, def. 2. Jonathan Gregory, Wayne County, fall; 3. Lane Ezel, Madison Southern, def. 4. Logan Stephens, McCreary Central, 8-4
285—1. Giovanni Watson, Bryan Station, def. 2. Pierce Haines, Danville, fall; 3. Derek Hager, Madison Central, def. 4. Israel Tshiunza, Frederick Douglass, fall
