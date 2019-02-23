High School Sports

Lexington went 15 years without a team swim title. Now’s it’s got a back-to-back champ.

By Josh Moore

February 23, 2019 10:36 PM

Lexington Catholic won its second straight combined team title at the Pannell Swim Shop/KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at U of L’s Ralph R. Wright Natatorium.
Lexington Catholic won its second straight combined team title at the Pannell Swim Shop/KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at U of L’s Ralph R. Wright Natatorium. Matt Goins
Lexington Catholic won its second straight combined team title at the Pannell Swim Shop/KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at U of L’s Ralph R. Wright Natatorium. Matt Goins

Lexington Catholic ended a streak last year at the Pannell Swim Shop/KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships. It started one on Saturday.

The Knights won their second straight combined team title, besting Highlands by more than 100 points — 333 to 229. The Knights’ boys finished second to St. Xavier with 249 points on Friday night; the girls scored 84 to finish eighth overall in their division on Saturday.

“I just couldn’t be more proud of what this group of kids has done in my four years here,” Lexington Catholic Coach Dave Little wrote in a message to the Herald-Leader. “To rise from tied for last to now back-to-back state champs is just awesome. And this year to win by over 100 points is just, wow man. What a group of kids. It’s been fun to watch and be a part of. They deserve every bit of it.”

RESULTS FROM THE GIRLS’ PANNELL SWIM SHOP/KHSAA STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before last season Paul Laurence Dunbar was the last Lexington school to win a combined title; the Bulldogs won three straight from 2001-2003 (it also won the outright girls’ title in 2001, the last time a city girls’ team did that). Lafayette is the only school in the city that’s won an outright boys’ title, doing so in 1952 and 1958.

Rachel Klinker, a Tates Creek standout who’s signed with California-Berkeley, repeated as the individual girls’ champion in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle races. She ended her prep career as a four-time champ at state.

Henry Clay’s Van McKinley won the girls’ 1-meter diving event with a score of 473.40, besting Campbell County’s Marian Tiemeier (449.35) and Madison Southern’s Flanary Patterson (446.05). No Lexington girl had won a state diving title before 2002, which kicked off a stretch of eight champs in 10 years from the city, but McKinley’s win was the first for the city since 2011.

Sacred Heart won its seventh straight girls’ title and 30th overall, scoring 568 total points to torch runner-up Dixie Heights (139). The Valkyries claimed the final four events and six overall. Lafayette’s finished highest among all Lexington girls’ teams with 101.5 points (sixth overall).

Little for the second year in a row was the recipient of the Tim Cahill Outstanding Boys’ Coach of the Year. Assumption’s Rick Stewart won the girls’ award. Henry Clay’s Noah Richter (girls) and St. Xavier’s Dustin Schulten (boys) were named Diving Coach of the Year for their respective tournaments.

Read Next

high-school

Lexington school breaks an 8-year-old swimming record at state meet. Twice.

2019 ALL-STATE TEAMS

BOYS’ FIRST TEAM

Logan Smith, Covington Catholic

Will Cole, St. Xavier

Matt Menke, Lexington Catholic

Connor Kang, St. Xavier

Zach Hils, Lexington Catholic

Hunter Tapp, Trinity (named Outstanding Meet Competitor)

Will Tarvestad, North Oldham

Holden Smith, St. Xavier

John Hayes, Elizabethtown

Alex Brehm, Collegiate

GIRLS’ FIRST TEAM

Van McKinley, Henry Clay

Rachel Klinker, Tates Creek

Kenady Biel, Dixie Heights

Annabel Crush, Sacred Heart

Gabriela Albiero, Christian Academy of Louisville (named Outstanding Meet Competitor)

Ella Welch, Assumption

Emily Lenihan, Sacred Heart

Krista Wheeler, Collegiate

Madeline Meredith, Sacred Heart

Claire Donan, Sacred Heart

BOYS’ SECOND TEAM

Finn Murphy, Highlands

Scott Scanlon, Lexington Catholic

Neal Morsi, Bowling Green

Jacob Dray, Trinity

Matthew Street, Henry Clay

Kaleb Brannock, Scott County

Thomas Strother, Lexington Catholic

Jacob Burd, Christian Academy of Louisville

Jack Banks, Highlands

Alex Blom, Collegiate

Jack Bresten, Lafayette

GIRLS’ SECOND TEAM

Mirian Tiemeier, Campbell County

Mackenzie Lanning, Sacred Heart

Emma Hixenbaugh, Ballard

Selina Reil, Dixie Heights

Eden Humphrey, Atherton

Allie Piccirillo, Notre Dame

Sam Sutton, Bowling Green

Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a digital sports reporter who specializes in preps coverage. He’s in his fourth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore graduated with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English from the University of Kentucky in 2013.

  Comments  