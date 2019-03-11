High School Sports

2019 Sweet Sixteen: Stats for all 16 girls’ basketball teams in the state tournament

By Josh Moore

March 11, 2019 05:57 PM

Boyd County’s Savannah Wheeler put up a shot against Highlands on Sunday night at Lexington Catholic. Wheeler scored 29 points in the championship game and was named tournament MVP.
The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find rosters for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

2019 SWEET SIXTEEN ROSTERS

1st Region: Murray

2nd Region: Henderson County

3rd Region: Owensboro Catholic

4th Region: Barren County

5th Region: Bethlehem

6th Region: Mercy

7th Region: Male

8th Region: Collins

9th Region: Ryle

10th Region: Clark County

11th Region: Scott County

12th Region: Southwestern

13th Region: North Laurel

14th Region: Knott County Central

15th Region: Pikeville

16th Region: Boyd County

Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a digital sports reporter who specializes in preps coverage. He’s in his fourth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore graduated with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English from the University of Kentucky in 2013.

