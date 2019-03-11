2019 Sweet Sixteen: Stats for all 16 girls’ basketball teams in the state tournament

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Below you’ll find rosters for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
2019 SWEET SIXTEEN ROSTERS
1st Region: Murray
2nd Region: Henderson County
3rd Region: Owensboro Catholic
4th Region: Barren County
5th Region: Bethlehem
6th Region: Mercy
7th Region: Male
8th Region: Collins
9th Region: Ryle
10th Region: Clark County
11th Region: Scott County
12th Region: Southwestern
13th Region: North Laurel
14th Region: Knott County Central
15th Region: Pikeville
16th Region: Boyd County
