Lexington coaches reveal the 2019 All-City archery team ahead of state championships

Frederick Douglass’ Colin Phelps, right, was among the selections to this year's All-City archery team. cbertram@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky high school archery season is near its conclusion, with the boys’ and girls’ KHSAA State Archery Championships set for Tuesday in Bowling Green. That means it’s time for postseason accolades.

Lexington’s coaches submitted the 2019 All-City archery team to the Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com. Participants who averaged a score of at least 270 during the season were guaranteed placement on one of the two teams, with the top 24 selections going to the First Team. A total of 46 boys and girls were named this year.

Below are the complete rosters, with their season scoring average.

ALL-CITY ARCHERY FIRST TEAM

Cole Murphy, Lafayette, 292.5

Sarah Palmer, Henry Clay, 289.167

Colin Ferguson, Lafayette, 287.63

Aubrey Dawson, Lafayette 287.18

Colin Phelps, Frederick Douglass, 286.2

Jason Bussell, Lafayette, 286

Madison Evans, Lafayette, 285

Logan Shelton, Lafayette, 284.33

Ally Smith, Lafayette, 284.09

Riley Davenport, Lafayette, 281.63

Taetum Crawford, Henry Clay, 281

Jason Burr, Henry Clay, 280.923

Eva Aldarondo, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 280.43

Tanner Moore, Henry Clay, 280.154

Lula Pike, Lafayette, 279.27

Tyler Marcum, Bryan Station, 279

Julien Wickhan, Henry Clay, 279

Samuel Rodriguez, Frederick Douglass, 277.444

Aleah Logan, Henry Clay, 277.333

Sam Deal, Frederick Douglass, 277.3

Anabelle Manning, Henry Clay, 276.727

Anna Compton, Lafayette, 275.72

Isahly Colburn-Dia, Tates Creek, 275.6

Jefferson Davis, Henry Clay, 274.833

ALL-CITY ARCHERY SECND TEAM

Jonah Peck, Henry Clay, 274.308

Brittany Shackelford, Tates Creek, 274.2

Audrey Wirasakti, Lafayette, 273.66

Cassiel Ralph, Frederick Douglass, 273.625

Aaron Bruner, Tates Creek, 273.6

Alex Meadors, Henry Clay, 273.538

Clay Parsons, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 273.13

Jaxson Colliver, Lafayette, 273.1

Jaden Whitaker, Tates Creek, 273.1

Malinda Lemons, Lexington Christian Academy, 273

Matthew Wirasakti, Lafayette, 272.8

Max Carlson, Henry Clay, 272.417

Patrick Grillett, Lafayette, 272.37

Elena Andrews, Henry Clay, 271.3

Sofia Wilson, Lafayette, 271.09

Dexter Ollis, Henry Clay, 270.909

Alex Dyson, Lafayette, 270.5

Hezekiah Riggs, Henry Clay, 270.308

Gariel Portugal, Henry Clay, 270.077

Chaney Dunn, Bryan Station, 270

Maxon Burchett, Henry Clay, 270

Abigail Ryssemus, Tates Creek, 270