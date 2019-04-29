High School Sports
Lexington coaches reveal the 2019 All-City archery team ahead of state championships
The Kentucky high school archery season is near its conclusion, with the boys’ and girls’ KHSAA State Archery Championships set for Tuesday in Bowling Green. That means it’s time for postseason accolades.
Lexington’s coaches submitted the 2019 All-City archery team to the Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com. Participants who averaged a score of at least 270 during the season were guaranteed placement on one of the two teams, with the top 24 selections going to the First Team. A total of 46 boys and girls were named this year.
Below are the complete rosters, with their season scoring average.
ALL-CITY ARCHERY FIRST TEAM
Cole Murphy, Lafayette, 292.5
Sarah Palmer, Henry Clay, 289.167
Colin Ferguson, Lafayette, 287.63
Aubrey Dawson, Lafayette 287.18
Colin Phelps, Frederick Douglass, 286.2
Jason Bussell, Lafayette, 286
Madison Evans, Lafayette, 285
Logan Shelton, Lafayette, 284.33
Ally Smith, Lafayette, 284.09
Riley Davenport, Lafayette, 281.63
Taetum Crawford, Henry Clay, 281
Jason Burr, Henry Clay, 280.923
Eva Aldarondo, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 280.43
Tanner Moore, Henry Clay, 280.154
Lula Pike, Lafayette, 279.27
Tyler Marcum, Bryan Station, 279
Julien Wickhan, Henry Clay, 279
Samuel Rodriguez, Frederick Douglass, 277.444
Aleah Logan, Henry Clay, 277.333
Sam Deal, Frederick Douglass, 277.3
Anabelle Manning, Henry Clay, 276.727
Anna Compton, Lafayette, 275.72
Isahly Colburn-Dia, Tates Creek, 275.6
Jefferson Davis, Henry Clay, 274.833
ALL-CITY ARCHERY SECND TEAM
Jonah Peck, Henry Clay, 274.308
Brittany Shackelford, Tates Creek, 274.2
Audrey Wirasakti, Lafayette, 273.66
Cassiel Ralph, Frederick Douglass, 273.625
Aaron Bruner, Tates Creek, 273.6
Alex Meadors, Henry Clay, 273.538
Clay Parsons, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 273.13
Jaxson Colliver, Lafayette, 273.1
Jaden Whitaker, Tates Creek, 273.1
Malinda Lemons, Lexington Christian Academy, 273
Matthew Wirasakti, Lafayette, 272.8
Max Carlson, Henry Clay, 272.417
Patrick Grillett, Lafayette, 272.37
Elena Andrews, Henry Clay, 271.3
Sofia Wilson, Lafayette, 271.09
Dexter Ollis, Henry Clay, 270.909
Alex Dyson, Lafayette, 270.5
Hezekiah Riggs, Henry Clay, 270.308
Gariel Portugal, Henry Clay, 270.077
Chaney Dunn, Bryan Station, 270
Maxon Burchett, Henry Clay, 270
Abigail Ryssemus, Tates Creek, 270
