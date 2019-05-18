‘She’d be doing the same thing.’ Slain runner Trinity Gay still motivates track stars.

‘I’m proud that my daughter got some justice.’ Olympian Tyson Gay reacts to guilty verdicts. Olympian Tyson Gay reacted outside the courtroom on Monday after a jury returned multiple guilty verdicts in the trial of 4 men in the shooting death of Trinity Gay, 15. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Olympian Tyson Gay reacted outside the courtroom on Monday after a jury returned multiple guilty verdicts in the trial of 4 men in the shooting death of Trinity Gay, 15.

University of Kentucky signee Langston Jackson, following another dominating performance for Henry Clay at the Class 3A, Region 6 meet, dedicated his four years of running to the late Trinity Gay.

Gay, the 15-year-old daughter of former Olympian Tyson Gay, was a rising track star at Lafayette High School. She died in an Oct. 2016 shooting.

“She was taken from us too soon, so I’m just dedicating everything I do for her,” Jackson said Saturday.

Jackson is the defending Class 3A state champ in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, a three-time defending state champion as part of Henry Clay’s 4-by-100 relay squad and a two-time state champ as part of the school’s 4-by-200 relay unit. He swept the foursome during his penultimate high school event.

He’s not alone in the dedication to Gay. Many athletes in and around Lexington keep the hashtag #LLT — “Long Live Trinity” — displayed on their social media profiles and frequently share photos of their lost friend.

Gay would have been part of Lexington’s 2019 graduating class.

“For everybody, it kind of just woke us up that our life doesn’t always have a set date when we’re supposed to be gone,” Jackson said. “I think everybody’s used that as motivation. Me and Trinity go way back, since we were like fourth, fifth grade. I try to do everything for her and through her.

“I say a prayer before I run. ‘Trinity run with me and through me.’ It motivates me, and I think everybody out here, to just run faster. They know if she was out here, she’d be doing the same thing.”