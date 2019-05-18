Here we go: Postseason softball tournaments get underway in Lexington on Monday

Photo slideshow: Tates Creek defeats Lafayette 7-6 The Tates Creek softball team defeats Lafayette 7-6 during their game Wednesday at Tates Creek High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tates Creek softball team defeats Lafayette 7-6 during their game Wednesday at Tates Creek High School.

Playoff softball is almost here.

The 42nd District and 43rd District tournaments both get underway Monday in Lexington. Teams in the 42nd District will play at Bryan Station while the 43rd District teams will meet at Tates Creek, also home to this year’s 11th Region tournament.

Defending state champion Scott County is the top seed in the 42nd District event. By the standards of the Cardinals it’s been a down season — they’re 17-9 and lost four of five heading into the postseason — but they still managed to sweep the district, go 9-0 in the 11th Region and extended its win streak against district foes to 58 games, a mark going back 10 years. They’ll open against Henry Clay, which went 2-32 overall and 0-6 in district play, at 6 p.m. Monday.

Frederick Douglass is the No. 2 seed in the 42nd District. The Broncos in their second season as a program achieved their first winning season, first 20-win season and first winning record in district play (4-2). They swept their opponent, Bryan Station, in the regular season but both games were tight, with scores of 10-5 and 9-7. That game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday with the final scheduled for 6 p.m Wednesday.

Lexington Catholic and Lexington Christian will square off in a 43rd District first-round bout 6 p.m. Monday. The Knights’ only district win this season came against LCA, 6-5, back in March; the Eagles won the more recent match-up in nine innings, 10-9, on May 6.

That game’s winner on Tuesday will play top-seeded Tates Creek, which earned that distinction thanks to a walk-off home run against Lafayette to end a battle for the one seed in the final weeks of the regular season. The Commodores boast the best record in the 11th Region (29-6) and have scored the most runs among all its teams (314). They’ve won 15 of their last 16 games.

The last team to beat Tates Creek? Paul Laurence Dunbar, 1-0, on May 1. The Bulldogs will take on second-seeded Lafayette in Tuesday’s second semifinal. The Generals took both meetings in the regular season, the first one tightly (1-0) and the second not as much (12-4). Lafayette last missed the 11th Region tournament in 2012.

42ND DISTRICT SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

At Bryan Station

Monday: Scott County (17-9) vs. Henry Clay (2-32), 6 p.m

Tuesday: Frederick Douglass (21-12) vs. Bryan Station (13-18), 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.

43RD DISTRICT SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Monday: Lexington Christian Academy (15-12) vs. Lexington Catholic (8-21), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Tates Creek (29-6) vs. LCA-LexCath winner, 5:30 p.m.; Lafayette (20-11) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (15-14), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.