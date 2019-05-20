Grand slam, batting practice and swaggy shirts help bring end to a 36-game win streak

Grand slam helps end 36-game winning streak in 42nd District championship Henry Clay's Luc Morgan hit a grand slam in the sixth inning of the 42nd District championship, putting the Blue Devils up 8-6 in a game they would eventually win 9-6. The decision ended Scott County's three-year run of district titles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Henry Clay's Luc Morgan hit a grand slam in the sixth inning of the 42nd District championship, putting the Blue Devils up 8-6 in a game they would eventually win 9-6. The decision ended Scott County's three-year run of district titles.

Scott County’s win streak against 42nd District baseball teams was going to end eventually, but Monday sure didn’t look like the night early on.

The Cardinals led 6-0 through four innings and 6-2 after five. Henry Clay uncorked a six-run rally, capped by a grand slam by Luc Morgan, to take control in the sixth inning and eventually won 9-6, claiming its first district title since 2015. The Blue Devils did it on their home field, to boot, albeit as the road squad; they were the No. 3 seed in the field, and scored their second straight upset after defeating No. 2 seed Frederick Douglass, 11-1, on Sunday.

Scott County won the last three district championships and saw its 36-game win streak over 42nd District opponents come to an end. Both teams secured berths to the 11th Region tournament by reaching the district final, but Henry Clay by virtue of winning will get to host its first-round opponent.

With both teams ensured of at least one more game, it would have been easy for Henry Clay to throw in the towel and let that streak to extend to 37 straight.

“Scott County didn’t lose a game in district in four years, and our boys were really excited to win this game but I think part of that was that no one on this team’s beaten Scott County,” Henry Clay Coach Jordan Tarrence said. “That’s how impressive they’ve been, that’s how impressive their run’s been, that’s how dominant they’ve been in the district and the region the last four years.

“It takes a lot to beat a team that’s that well-coached and has that many good players. I give my guys credit for not quitting, because when you’re down 6 to nothing to a team that you haven’t beaten, it would be easy to let up there.”

RBI’s by Will Byerman and Louie Kessinger got Henry Clay in the board in the top of the fifth and a double play kept a Scott County effort to re-extend at bay in the bottom. A throwing error got run No. 3 across in the top of the sixth before a walk loaded the bases. Clay Momeyer was hit by a pitch to make it 6-4. Morgan’s slam ignited the dugout.

A solo shot by William Webb in the top of the seventh added insurance. It was the Blue Devils’ fourth home run in the last 24 hours.

“I think our secret’s just been hitting BP on the field,” Morgan said. “The past three or four games we’ve taken BP on the field before the game and had double-digit hits each game we’ve done that, so let’s keep doing that.”

Morgan insists that the Blue Devils keep wearing cut-off shirts while they take batting practice before games, too.

“It’s just a little boost, right there, a little swag,” Morgan said. “You get some confidence going.”