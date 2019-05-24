11th Region softball: Are region’s best on course for 5th straight title collision?

Six runs, two rallies, one walk-off homer: Lexington game delivers thrilling finish Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-6, on a walk-off two-run homer by Aaliyah Yates, answering a go-ahead homer by Lafayette's Anna Norby hit in the top of the inning. Tates Creek earned the top seed in the 43rd District tournament by virtue of the win Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tates Creek defeated Lafayette, 7-6, on a walk-off two-run homer by Aaliyah Yates, answering a go-ahead homer by Lafayette's Anna Norby hit in the top of the inning. Tates Creek earned the top seed in the 43rd District tournament by virtue of the win

The 11th Region softball bracket sets up for a fifth straight showdown between Scott County and Woodford County in the championship round.

Pairings for the 2019 11th Region tournament were drawn Friday afternoon. The four district winners — Woodford County (41st), Scott County (42nd), Lafayette (43rd) and Madison Southern (44th) — will all host their first-round opponents at noon Monday. The region semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and the final at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Tates Creek will host the last two rounds.

Scott County (7) and Woodford County (1) have combined to win the last eight 11th Region softball titles, and have eliminated one another in each of those seasons. Both this season have shown more chinks in their armor than usual, but they’re on opposite sides of the bracket and will be expected to meet for a fifth consecutive year in the final.





Woodford County opens play against 44th District runner-up Madison Central. The Yellow Jackets (27-5) won a 5-3 affair in late April over the Indians (16-15), the only team in the field with a losing record against region foes (3-6). Woodford County went 10-3 in the region, including a 1-0 defeat to another potential title-round opponent, Madison Southern, as well as an 8-6 loss to Scott County.

A walk-off home run cost Lafayette the No. 1 seed in the 43rd District tournament but the Generals (22-11) won it as the two seed, and earned a home game against Frederick Douglass. They’ve won three of their last four following a five-game slide, a run that featured a 5-4 neutral site loss to Scott County in nine innings in Bowling Green. Douglass (22-13) has won 13 more games than in its inaugural season but fell, 13-3 in six innings, in its only prior matchup with Lafayette.

Madison Southern won its second straight district title and has taken seven of its last eight contests. The Eagles (25-8) have allowed fewer runs (87) than any team in the field. They did not meet their first-round foe, Western Hills, during the regular season. The Wolverines had won three straight before falling to Woodford County, 8-0, in the 41st District championship.

Scott County (20-10) enters the tournament with a 23-game win streak against 11th Region opponents, including an 11-0 mark this season. The Cardinals since 2012 against the 11th Region are 99-3, all those losses courtesy of Woodford County. That’s the recent history facing Tates Creek, which will have to travel to Georgetown before hosting the rest of the tournament. The Commodores (30-7) have won more games in the region and scored more runs (322) than any team in the region this season. They have not played Scott County since 2007.

11th Region softball

(Games listed in bracketed order)

Monday (all noon starts)

Madison Central at Woodford County

Frederick Douglass at Lafayette

Western Hills at Madison Southern

Tates Creek at Scott County

Tuesday (at Tates Creek)

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wednesday (at Tates Creek)

Championship, 7 p.m.