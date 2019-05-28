High School Sports
Region softball: Pairings, schedule for teams still in state-tournament hunt
Below you’ll find pairings and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school baseball region tournaments.
All times are local to site and games listed will be played Tuesday unless noted. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.
At Paducah Tilghman
Semifinals: McCracken County vs. Graves County, 6 p.m.; Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman, 8 p.m.
Championship: 6 p.m. Wednesday
At Webster County
Semifinals: Lyon County vs. Webster County, 6 p.m.; Madisonville vs. Henderson County, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
At Vastwood Park, Hawesville
Semifinals: Apollo vs. Muhlenberg County, 5 p.m.; Hancock County vs. Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m. Wednesday
At Western Kentucky University
Semifinals: Warren East vs. Franklin-Simpson, 6 p.m.; Logan County vs. South Warren, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
At Central Hardin
Semifinals: Taylor County vs. Central Hardin, 6 p.m.; Green County vs. Elizabethtown, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
At University of Louisville
Championship: Mercy Academy vs. Butler, 8 p.m.
At University of Louisville
Championship: Male vs. Assumption, 6 p.m.
At Simon Kenton
Championship: Oldham County vs. South Oldham, 7 p.m.
At Veterans Park, Newport
Semifinals: Notre Dame vs. Conner, 4:30 p.m.; Dixie Heights vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Championship: Thursday, 6 p.m.
At Campbell County
Semifinals: Pendleton County vs. Clark County, 5 p.m.; Bourbon County vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
At Tates Creek
Semifinals: Woodford County vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m.; Madison Southern vs. Scott County, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
At East Jessamine
Semifinals: West Jessamine vs. Garrard County, 6 p.m.; Boyle County vs. East Jessamine, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
At Whitley County
Semifinals: Whitley County vs. North Laurel, 6 p.m.; Clay County vs. Harlan County, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
At Breathitt County
Semifinals: Perry County Central vs. Estill County, 6 p.m.; Wolfe County vs. Letcher County Central, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
At Floyd Central
Semifinals: Pike County Central vs. Shelby Valley, 6 p.m.; Pikeville vs. Johnson Central, 8 p.m.
Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
At Boyd County
Championship: Raceland vs. Ashland Blazer, 7 p.m.
