Region softball: Pairings, schedule for teams still in state-tournament hunt

Below you’ll find pairings and scheduling information for the remaining games of this year’s Kentucky high school baseball region tournaments.

All times are local to site and games listed will be played Tuesday unless noted. Click region name for the complete tournament bracket.

1ST REGION

At Paducah Tilghman

Semifinals: McCracken County vs. Graves County, 6 p.m.; Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman, 8 p.m.

Championship: 6 p.m. Wednesday

2ND REGION

At Webster County

Semifinals: Lyon County vs. Webster County, 6 p.m.; Madisonville vs. Henderson County, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

3RD REGION

At Vastwood Park, Hawesville

Semifinals: Apollo vs. Muhlenberg County, 5 p.m.; Hancock County vs. Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m. Wednesday

4TH REGION

At Western Kentucky University

Semifinals: Warren East vs. Franklin-Simpson, 6 p.m.; Logan County vs. South Warren, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

5TH REGION

At Central Hardin

Semifinals: Taylor County vs. Central Hardin, 6 p.m.; Green County vs. Elizabethtown, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

6TH REGION

At University of Louisville

Championship: Mercy Academy vs. Butler, 8 p.m.

7TH REGION

At University of Louisville

Championship: Male vs. Assumption, 6 p.m.

8TH REGION

At Simon Kenton

Championship: Oldham County vs. South Oldham, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION

At Veterans Park, Newport

Semifinals: Notre Dame vs. Conner, 4:30 p.m.; Dixie Heights vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Championship: Thursday, 6 p.m.

10TH REGION

At Campbell County

Semifinals: Pendleton County vs. Clark County, 5 p.m.; Bourbon County vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

11TH REGION

At Tates Creek

Semifinals: Woodford County vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m.; Madison Southern vs. Scott County, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

12TH REGION

At East Jessamine

Semifinals: West Jessamine vs. Garrard County, 6 p.m.; Boyle County vs. East Jessamine, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

13TH REGION

At Whitley County

Semifinals: Whitley County vs. North Laurel, 6 p.m.; Clay County vs. Harlan County, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

14TH REGION

At Breathitt County

Semifinals: Perry County Central vs. Estill County, 6 p.m.; Wolfe County vs. Letcher County Central, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

15TH REGION

At Floyd Central

Semifinals: Pike County Central vs. Shelby Valley, 6 p.m.; Pikeville vs. Johnson Central, 8 p.m.

Championship: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

16TH REGION

At Boyd County

Championship: Raceland vs. Ashland Blazer, 7 p.m.