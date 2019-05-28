‘This team? They’re fighters.’ They’re leaving the 11th Region and want their parting gift.

Woodford County’s Claire Lehmkuhler, left, slapped hands with Leea Cole after scoring Tuesday against Lafayette.

Delaney Enlow’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning provided Woodford County the cushion it needed to seal a 4-0 win over Lafayette on Tuesday night in the 11th Region Softball Tournament semifinals at Tates Creek High School.

It’s fair to say Woodford County survived its opening-round matchup with Madison Central after a 2-1 win in 11 innings on Monday. So, coming back the next day to see its offense and defense get in gear heading into Wednesday’s finals offered a much-needed boost.

“This team? They’re fighters,” said Woodford County Coach Les Anderson. “Against Madison Central, ... we went 11 innings. We fought and fought and fought. Same thing tonight. Lafayette is an incredible club. We knew we were going to have to give it every single thing they had. The girls really brought it tonight. I’m proud of them.”

Woodford pitcher Claire Lehmkuhler, who pitched all 11 innings Monday, came back to combine for the shutout Tuesday against Lafayette. She settled into a groove in the fourth and fifth innings, striking out the side twice.

Woodford County’s Delaney Enlow stretched for the out Tuesday against Lafayette’s Anna Norby on Tuesday night. Matt Goins

“The last two weeks, (Lehmkuhler) has caught fire,” Anderson said. “She was throwing smoke. She had all her stuff. The ball was moving a lot. She was in control. It was really fun to watch.”

Lehmkuhler knows she’ll probably be called on again to try to get the team’s second 11th Region title in two years and its final one for a while thanks to a realignment that pushes the Yellow Jackets to the 8th Region next year.

“Throwing 11 innings yesterday, I felt pretty good coming into today,” she said. “I wasn’t very sore and just knowing we had to win tonight to advance was a big deal.”

Woodford scored a run on a controversial play in the first to take a 1-0 lead. Leea Cole, on base thanks to a walk, avoided a tag at the plate coming home on Abby Moffet’s single to center.

Lafayette looked to be working its way out of a jam in the fourth as pitcher Lucy Basehart got a strikeout and a fielder’s choice ahead of Enlow’s at-bat, but a runner remained on.

“I just swung and swung for the fences, I guess,” Enlow said of her blast over the left-center field fence. “I didn’t hit that good last game, so it was really nice to feel that swing and start screaming up first.”

Woodford tacked on another run in the fifth as Jocelyn Edwards put down a perfect bunt to bring in Lehmkuhler. Lafayette induced a bases-loaded double play a batter later to avoid a huge inning.

Woodford County will take on the winner of the late game between Scott County and Madison Southern, which finished too late for this edition. Woodford County lost 8-6 at Scott County in their only meeting this season on May 7. The Yellow Jackets also lost 1-0 at Madison Southern back on March 28.





Wednesday

11th Region Softball Tournament

Finals: Woodford County vs. Scott County-Madison Southern winner

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Tates Creek High School