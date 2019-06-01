Record speeds, first-ever titles and controversy at the state track meet

Photo slideshow: 2019 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field State Championships Photo highlights from the 2019 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field State Championships. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photo highlights from the 2019 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field State Championships.

The KHSAA Class 3A State Track Meet at the University of Kentucky had it all Saturday: historic runs by Henry Clay sprinter Langston Jackson, a dominant first-ever title for the Tates Creek girls’ team and a touch of drama as the boys’ crown wasn’t decided until an appeal by Scott County in the final event was denied.

Jackson blazed to the two most scintillating runs of the entire week, first smashing the state 100-meter record with a time of 10.23 seconds, 0.19 better than Paul Laurence Dunbar’s William Allen in 2016.

“I was in the race freshman year when Allen got that record, I knew that if I kept working and working, I could get that record,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to get all the records, right now. I’m trying to get them low enough so nobody else can get them.”

He made good on the threat in the 200 meters, crossing in :20.73 to supplant the mark of Trinity’s James Quick by 0.21.

The UK commit, running on the track that will soon be his home, also helped his team to wins in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 meter relays. In all, Jackson finishes his career with back-to-back titles in the 100 and 200, four wins in the 4-by-100 and three wins in the 4-by-200.

“Henry Clay’s been good to me the past four years, and it’s just good I can do stuff for them in return,” he said.

Creek goes tops

The Tates Creek girls’ team got rolling with a state record in the first sprint of the day when senior Rosalynd Hollingsworth finished the 100 meters in 11.69 seconds, 0.04 better than North Hardin’s Kianna Gray, who has gone on to star at UK.

“Last year I was pretty upset I didn’t win,” said Hollingsworth, who hit the line in second by 0.01 in 2018. “It was my senior year, so I think that’s the best part of it.”

Hollingsworth was also part of a state record-breaking 4-by-200-meter relay team. She, Myann Davidson, Naturi Robinson and Alex Smith combined for a 1:39.30, 0.23 better than the old mark.

Robinson later took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles.

By the end of the day, Creek had rolled up such a huge lead in the team standings that a disqualification in the 4-by-100 relay didn’t matter. The relay would have gotten 10 more first-place points if not for a handoff ruled out of the zone. The Commodores claimed 86 points to Male’s 61. North Hardin finished a distant third with 35 points.

“I’m very proud of them because of what they put in, even through adversity,” said Tates Creek Coach Jonathan Hawks whose girls’ team finished second last year. “

Jenna Strange, who has dominated 11th region long-distance races and cross country meets for years, finally got her first wins at state her senior year, winning both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters by more than 3 seconds.

“It’s such a big day, especially coming off of last year, fifth in the mile, third in the 2 mile,” Strange said. “It’s a big day for me because it’s two titles that I’ve never had before and ... a title that the team’s never had before.”

Boys’ team controversy

St. Xavier won its 11th team title and first since 2003, but it came after an appeal for a foul in the 4-by-400-meter relay was denied. A disqualification would have given the Cardinals their first-ever title.

“Our kid was in first place (on the third leg of the relay), and you’re never supposed to pass on the inside when your kid’s in Lane 1,” said Scott County Coach Monty McIntyre. “That’s actually two DQ’s, but I’ve just got to live with it. I’m proud of the kids.”

McIntyre said KHSAA officials explained to him that the official nearest the alleged incident did not see the foul and any video of it could not be used because video review is not part of KHSAA rules.

“We thought it was a clean pass. There was no flag on the call ... but it makes it a little more nerve-wracking at the end.” said St. Xavier’s Stephanie Trebbe who won her first team title in her farewell season as coach.

St. X finished with 78 team points to Scott County’s 69. Fern Creek finished third with 43 and Henry Clay came in fourth with 40.

Other winners

▪ Twenty of Scott County’s points came from Virginia Tech enrollee Bryan Hudson, who left classes in Blacksburg, Va., where he’ll play football and track to finish his standout career in discus and shot put.

Hudson easily won both Saturday, marking his fourth consecutive shot put title and his third consecutive win in the discus.

Hudson started college classes last week, came into town Friday night and heads back on Sunday, a 10-hour commute he dismissed as “not too bad.”

▪ Frederick Douglass swept the triple jump and long jump thanks to Isaiah Allen and Christian Lewis, respectively. It was Lewis’ second consecutive title in the event. Allen also medaled in the long jump with seventh place.

“I’m really proud, especially for him,” Lewis said of his teammate. “He’s worked so hard this year, and I’m just so glad he’s done everything. He’s good.”

▪ Lafayette junior William Wharton won the 400 meters and freshman Sarah Ferguson topped the pole vault.

“I came in second by like 0.01 last year, so it felt good to win,” Wharton said. “I’m happy I can finally say I won a state title.”

Ferguson has been pole vaulting for just more than a year.

“It feels pretty good,” she said matter-of-factly. “When I’m jumping I just feel like I can just focus on that and forget everything else. I don’t know, it’s like butterflies, almost.”

▪ Graves County’s Sophie Galloway took home titles in the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and would have set a state record in winning the triple jump if not for an illegal wind.

