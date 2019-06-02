High School Sports

The Kentucky state softball tournament is this week. See the bracket and schedule.

The KHSAA State Softball Tournament begins Friday at UK’s John Cropp Stadium.
The semi-state round of the Kentucky high school baseball postseason was completed Saturday, setting the field for the KHSAA Softball Tournament.

This year’s state tournament will be played from June 7-9 at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. It is the first time that the tournament will be a single-elimination event. Complete pairings and schedules can be found below.

Click here for the KHSAA State Softball Tournament bracket

All times Eastern; games listed in bracket order

Friday, June 7

Male (36-0) vs. Boyle County (31-6), 7 p.m.

Madisonville (24-9) vs. Clay County (35-2), 4 p.m.

Ashland Blazer (25-11) vs. Warren East (34-2), 1 p.m.

Central Hardin (35-7) vs. Pendleton County (26-14), 10 a.m.

Saturday, June 8

Semifinals, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Championship, 2 p.m.

