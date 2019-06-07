State softball tournament postponed. Here’s the new schedule.

Woodford County wins 11th Region softball championship Slide show: Woodford County gets three three-run home runs in rout of Madison Southern to win the 11th Region softball tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Slide show: Woodford County gets three three-run home runs in rout of Madison Southern to win the 11th Region softball tournament.

The KHSAA State Softball Tournament set to begin Friday has been postponed until next weekend after a day of rain and an unrelenting forecast for the weekend forced officials to reschedule.

As a weather system moved in midweek, there had already been delays to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament across town at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, and rain prompted the postponement of Friday’s scheduled 10 a.m. softball game between Pendleton County and Central Hardin at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.

At 11:40 a.m. after a lengthy conference that included KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, the decision was made to move the entire tournament off this weekend to next.

“Though this was not an easy decision to make, it was one we reached after consulting with the University of Kentucky, our softball staff, and others in an effort to provide an optimal experience for the participants in the best interest of our member schools,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in a news release. “Postponing the games till next weekend will prevent our teams from having to wait out the weather on an hourly basis, while also incurring additional expenses through extended lodging and travel. Every effort continues to be made for an optimal participant experience, especially in those areas we can control.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The quarterfinals are set to begin on the same schedule as this weekend with Central Hardin and Pendleton County getting things started at 10 a.m. on June 14.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, June 15 and the championship game for Sunday, June 16. Times for those games have not yet been assigned.

State softball tournament

At UK’s John Cropp Stadium

Friday, June 14

10 a.m.: Central Hardin vs. Pendleton Co.

1 p.m.: Ashland Blazer vs. Warren East

4 p.m. Madisonville vs. Clay Co.

7 p.m. Male vs. Boyle Co.

Note: Remainder of tournament schedule TBA