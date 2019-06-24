Henry Clay’s star sprinter wins Gatorade boys’ track and field award

Photo slideshow: 2019 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field State Championships Photo highlights from the 2019 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field State Championships. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photo highlights from the 2019 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field State Championships.

Henry Clay’s Langston Jackson was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Kentucky Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year on Monday, the company announced in a news release. That makes Jackson a finalist for Gatorade’s National Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year honor, which will be announced in June in Los Angeles.

Jackson, a senior, set state records in both the 100-meter and the 200-meter events at the KHSAA state championships earlier this month. His 100-meter time was third-best at the high school level this year, and his 200-meter time ranked seventh.





“In a word, Langston is incredible,” Danville Coach Chris Verhoven said, according to the news release. “As I watched him destroy state records in the 100 and 200 I thought to myself, ‘I just watched a kid who one day will represent the United States in the Olympics.’”





Jackson, who has committed to run for the University of Kentucky next season, also anchored Henry Clay’s winning teams in the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay events at the state championships.

As part of the honor, Jackson will be able to award a $1,000 grant to the national or local youth sports organization of his choice through the Gatorade Play it Forward campaign, as well as a chance at a $10,000 grant, which he can submit an essay for.

Graves County sophomore Sophie Galloway was Kentucky’s girls’ track and field winner for 2018-19.

Galloway, who also earned Kentucky’s Gatorade award as a freshman, won the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump at Kentucky’s Class AAA state meet this past season. Her winning triple jump of 40 feet, 7 inches broke her own state record by more than a foot.

Sydney McLaughlin, who starred at Kentucky for one season before turning pro, was a two-time winner of the national Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year award (2015-16 and 2016-17).