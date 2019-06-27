High School Sports
Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City Softball Team, Player of the Year
The 2019 All-City softball team has been decided.
Paul Laurence Dunbar junior Melisa Nelson was named Lexington Player of the Year as the leading vote-getter among the city’s eight KHSAA softball coaches. Nelson, a pitcher, finished the season with a 2.38 ERA, 14 wins and one save in 150 innings pitched for the Bulldogs.
Below are the complete results from the coaches’ vote.
First Team
(Top 10 receiving votes, in order)
Melisa Nelson, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Elise Shewmaker, Lexington Christian Academy
Leah Madden, Henry Clay
Carlee Jeter, Lafayette
Madison Davis, Frederick Douglass
Kasia Parks, Frederick Douglass
Ella Emmert, Lexington Catholic
Bailey Conley, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Lucy Basehart, Lafayette
Peyton Plotts, Tates Creek
Second Team
(Next 10 receiving most votes)
Sara Kardos, Tates Creek
Imani Jackson, Bryan Station
Nora Mack, Bryan Station
Alexis Menifee, Frederick Douglass
Balea McCoy, Henry Clay
Olivia Paris, Lexington Christian Academy
Madison Thomas, Bryan Station
Lillie Kluesner, Tates Creek
Sophie Kluesner, Tates Creek
Ashley Ward, Lafayette
Honorable Mention
(All others who received votes)
Bryan Station: Morgan Williams
Henry Clay: JiYa Alcorn, Shelby Lowery, Katelin Martin
Lafayette: Natalie Henry, Anna Norby
Lexington Catholic: Hannah Carlisle, Emily Lammers
Lexington Christian Academy: Millie German
Tates Creek: Aaliyah Yates
