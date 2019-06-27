Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City Softball Team, Player of the Year

The 2019 All-City softball team was voted on by all eight coaches in Lexington. ecox@herald-leader.com

The 2019 All-City softball team has been decided.

Paul Laurence Dunbar junior Melisa Nelson was named Lexington Player of the Year as the leading vote-getter among the city’s eight KHSAA softball coaches. Nelson, a pitcher, finished the season with a 2.38 ERA, 14 wins and one save in 150 innings pitched for the Bulldogs.

Below are the complete results from the coaches’ vote.

First Team

(Top 10 receiving votes, in order)

Melisa Nelson, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Elise Shewmaker, Lexington Christian Academy

Leah Madden, Henry Clay

Carlee Jeter, Lafayette

Madison Davis, Frederick Douglass

Kasia Parks, Frederick Douglass

Ella Emmert, Lexington Catholic

Bailey Conley, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Lucy Basehart, Lafayette

Peyton Plotts, Tates Creek

Second Team

(Next 10 receiving most votes)

Sara Kardos, Tates Creek

Imani Jackson, Bryan Station

Nora Mack, Bryan Station

Alexis Menifee, Frederick Douglass

Balea McCoy, Henry Clay

Olivia Paris, Lexington Christian Academy

Madison Thomas, Bryan Station

Lillie Kluesner, Tates Creek

Sophie Kluesner, Tates Creek

Ashley Ward, Lafayette

Honorable Mention

(All others who received votes)





Bryan Station: Morgan Williams

Henry Clay: JiYa Alcorn, Shelby Lowery, Katelin Martin

Lafayette: Natalie Henry, Anna Norby

Lexington Catholic: Hannah Carlisle, Emily Lammers

Lexington Christian Academy: Millie German

Tates Creek: Aaliyah Yates