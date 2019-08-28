Boys’ soccer: This season’s top teams, best players and biggest games

‘What are you doing?!’ Lexington boys’ soccer Q & A. Boys’ soccer players from around Lexington answer a few questions about soccer and hot dogs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boys’ soccer players from around Lexington answer a few questions about soccer and hot dogs.

With only two returning starters and a team riddled with injuries all season, Henry Clay’s boys’ soccer team limped into the 2018 42nd District playoffs at 6-7-3 and lost the district title for the first time since the grouping was formed in 2012.

Chalk one up for experience, right? Wrong.

The Blue Devils got healthy and got hot, blazing through to the 11th Region title and all the way to the state semifinals. They fell to eventual champion St. Xavier by a score of 1-0.

In 2019, the Blue Devils have eight starters back from that incredible rally, and they’re looking to hit the ground running this time. But Henry Clay’s 2018 run should bolster everyone’s else’s confidence, as well.

“Just because we won stuff last year doesn’t mean anything now,” said Sota Ippongi, a senior who earned Herald-Leader co-player of the year honors in the city last season. “We’ve got to realize that and work hard.”

Henry Clay has won four of its first five games with a draw against Tates Creek the only slight blemish.

Tougher matches lie ahead, especially in a district that has grown tougher over the last few years with the emergence of Bryan Station and newcomer Frederick Douglass in the 42nd District.

“We had a young, inexperienced team at this point last year, and I had no idea how much we would grow,” Coach Jason Behler said. “If this team keeps a growth mindset and approach, and is able to avoid complacency, I have a very positive outlook for the season.”

Over in the 43rd District, Dunbar’s domination ended in 2016 with Lexington Catholic, then Lafayette taking a title turn. This could be the year Tates Creek steps up.

“I feel that we have a solid team who possess the technical ability to play the style that we want,” said Tates Creek Coach Albert Gross. “Our biggest question, as a coaching staff, is to see if this team has the cohesion piece to the puzzle, and the desire to succeed for one another.”

Here’s a look at Lexington boys’ soccer, with teams ordered by their statewide rank by MaherRankings.com, the most commonly referenced high school ratings system over the past several years.

Coach: Jason Behler (fourth season).

Rank: No. 4.

Last season: 12-9-3. 11th Region champs. Lost 1-0 in state semis to eventual champion St. Xavier.

2019 so far: 4-0-1.

Standing out: Sota Ippongi flashed near post on a corner kick and volleyed in a key goal in Henry Clay’s win over Dunbar in the 11th Region finals. Hailed by Behler for his technical ability and soccer IQ, he led the team with nine goals and five assists. Fellow seniors Charlie Boone and Tommy Svetich spearhead the defense. Tahj Jairam, Cayden Rose and Ethan Anderson also earned all-city honors. Drew Grider will be one to watch.

Quotable: “We’ve just got to start working, get effort going, realize that nothing’s coming easy to us this year. Everyone’s coming through our backs,” Svetich said.

Big games: At Highlands (Sept. 7), at Dunbar (Oct. 1).

Coach: Jonathan Kincheloe (eighth season).

Rank: No. 7.

Last season: 13-5-0. Lost 1-0 to in the 43rd District semis to Lafayette.

2019 so far: 4-1.

Standing out: Senior Santiago Peralta comes in as leading returning goal scorer and already has four this season. Sophomore Catesby Clay is emerging as a consistent threat with four goals and four assists. Brutus Clay returns after a year out due to injury with speed to create havoc along with fellow senior Logan Absher. Sophomore Bigabo Jackson is one to watch.

Quotable: “I think we have a solid starting lineup … We’re starting to get some kids who can move on up (in the rotation). If we play as a team, I think we have a pretty good shot,” Brutus Clay said.

Big games: At Dunbar (Sept. 12), Lafayette (Sept. 17).

Coaches: Nathan Jones and Riley Calhoun (assistants serving in interim).

Rank: No. 10.

Last season: 14-5-2. Lost 2-1 in 11th Region finals to Henry Clay.

2019 so far: 3-1.

Standing out: Dunbar returns all-city seniors Ben Oser and Jed French. Goalkeeper William Elliot and halfback Pablo Ortiz are also ones to watch. Dunbar does not submit individual statistics to the KHSAA.

Quotable: “We have high hopes, always. We all have to step up and play our roles, and make sure we’re playing good at the end of the season,” Ortiz said.

Big games: At Lafayette (Sept. 26), Henry Clay (Oct. 1).

*Note: Dunbar Coach Todd Bretz, the only coach in the school’s history and the state wins leader among all boys’ soccer coaches, has not been with the team since the second game of the season. Fayette County schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall has only described the issue as a “personnel matter,” and said the district could not elaborate. Bretz has referred questions to district officials.

Coach: Albert Gross (sixth season).

Rank: No. 12.

Last season: 9-5-1. Lost on PKs in the 43rd District semis to Dunbar.

2019 so far: 3-1-1.

Standing out: Senior forward Ben Kaindu has shown the ability to create chances for himself and others and leads the team with six goals and three assists. Fellow senior midfielders Spencer Waldrop and Luke Harrington direct much of the action. All are all-city returnees. Keeper Josh Harris and field players Jona Juarez and Tony Gullo are ones to watch.

Quotable: “I think we have a good chance this year. We have a really good senior class and a good set of juniors,” Waldrop said.

Big games: At Dunbar (Sept. 10), at Lafayette (Sept. 24).

Lafayette keeper Justin Puckett made a save against Paul Laurence Dunbar last season. Puckett returns for the Generals in 2019. Matt Goins

Coach: Chris Grimm (12th season).

Rank: No. 14.

Last season: 16-4-3. 43rd District champs. Lost 3-0 in 11th Region semis to Henry Clay.

2019 so far: 2-3-2.

Standing out: All-city players Gabrial Gatsos, a junior forward, and Justin Puckett, a senior goalkeeper, return. Gatsos leads the team with four goals and two assists. Senior center midfielder Alexander D’Angelo makes the Generals go as a three-year varsity player and captain. Defenders Jon Reynolds and Daniel Musen lead a traditionally tough Lafayette defense.

Quotable: “Our team is young and I think our team has a lot of talent that could go pretty far into the postseason,” Gatsos said.

Big games: At Henry Clay (Sept. 3), Dunbar (Sept. 26).

Coach: Manes Preptit (seventh season).

Rank: No. 29.

Last season: 15-5-1. 42nd District champs. Lost 3-0 in 11th Region first round to Dunbar.

2019 so far: 3-1-2.

Standing out: The Defenders return a veteran back line and have junior forward Ivan Nkinzo as one of two target players and their leading goal scorer to date. Senior striker Chadrack Kenda also threatens opposing defenders with his speed and footwork. Senior Zak Reed tends goal, but can also step out as a forward.

Quotable: “We’re not a team with size, but we have a very good work ethic and I think we’re going to do a good job competing with other teams,” sophomore midfielder Steven Mahirwe said.

Big games: At Tates Creek (Sept. 3), Douglass (Oct. 1).

Coach: Steve Fugmann (second season).

Rank: No. 48.

Last season: 7-11-1. Lost 4-0 in 43rd District semis to Tates Creek.

2019 so far: 3-0-1.

Standing out: LCA returns all-city midfielders Andrew Dobbs, just a sophomore, and Gavin Howard, a junior. Dobbs and freshman William Morehead have led the team in scoring with four goals each as the team begins breaking in a new system that has already reaped a district win.

Quotable: “We’ve got good energy out here. I think we all want the same thing this season and that unity is going to treat us well,” Howard said.

Big games: Tates Creek (Sept. 12), Dunbar (Sept. 17).

Coach: Omar Shalash (third season).

Rank: No. 85.

Last season: 8-9-1. Lost 2-1 in overtime of the 42nd District semis to Bryan Station.

2019 so far: 3-0.

Standing out: The Broncos start five freshmen, but have the steadying presence of three all-city returnees in senior defender Ryan Leigeb, senior forward Innocent Lumona and junior midfielder Kingsley Nuro. Senior defender Chase Long also patrols a back line yet to give up a goal in its three games.

Quotable: “We have a lot of younger guys stepping up this year, and that’s exciting,” Leigeb said. “It’s finally feeling like it’s coming together as a real team. The chemistry’s there and most of these younger guys coming in have been here all three years. It’s more of an all-Douglass vibe.

Big games: At Henry Clay (Sept. 10), at Bryan Station (Oct. 1).

Coach: Joseph Porter (12th season).

Rank: No. 99.

Last season: 6-11-0. Lost 1-0 in double overtime in the 42nd District first round to Douglass.

2019 so far: 2-4.

Standing out: Senior all-city returnees Trey Atkins and Will Graves anchor the Spartans, who have junior Levy Deckard and sophomore Colin Miedler making plays in the midfield. Junior striker Goran Stephan has already notched five goals.

Quotable: “It will be fun to compete with all these city teams and see how we do,” Graves said.

Big games: At Douglass (Sept. 26), Scott County (Oct. 3).