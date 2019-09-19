Is lacrosse on its way to becoming an official high school sport in Kentucky?

Lacrosse has been around as a non-KHSAA sanctioned high school sport for years, as evidenced by this photo from a 2004 game between Lexington Catholic and Kentucky Country Day. The KHSAA has designated a focus group to study sanctioning it for a girls’ and boys’ spring season, perhaps as early as 2021. LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Lacrosse appears a baby step closer to becoming an official high school sport after a decision made Thursday by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control.

The board recommended creating a focus group on sanctioning boys’ and girls’ lacrosse following a recent survey of its membership showing 56 votes from its members in favor or a boys’ spring season and 54 votes in favor of the same for girls, the KHSAA said in a release after its regular meeting in Lexington. Interest in a fall season did not meet a 50-school threshold, the KHSAA said.

There are a number of schools in Central Kentucky and Louisville offering lacrosse as a sport competing in their own respective leagues.

“For the first time following several surveys over the years, the required number of member schools responded in the affirmative to the sponsoring of a lacrosse championship. But now it comes down to gathering data from those schools to ensure they have genuine, measured student interest and are aware of cost, scheduling and all other factors,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “It will be a chance for those with strong interest to do more than simply respond to a survey, by taking the steps to determine genuine interest. Adding an additional team sport to a crowded offering of championships is not a decision to be made lightly by the schools and this will allow them to make certain they are ready to take this step.”

The earliest lacrosse could be launched if all the criteria are met would be the 2020-21 season, the KHSAA said.

