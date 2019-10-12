Taylor County repeats as Kentucky’s boys’ state golf champions

SHARE COPY LINK

Taylor County won its second straight team title Saturday in the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Championships at Bowling Green Country Club.

Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo, a junior, shot a 3-under par 69-72—141 over the course of the two-day event to capture the individual title. He finished two shots ahead of last year’s state champion, John Marshall Butler of Trinity, who rallied with a 2-under round on Saturday to finish 73-70—143. Butler birdied two of his last three holes Saturday.

Taylor County was led by Luke Coyle, who finished sixth individually at 3-over on the par 72 layout. The Cardinals’ other scores were Hayes Mason (T8, +5), Adam Kehoe (T22, +9), Rhett Cox (T40, +13) and Ethan Anderson (T84, +26). The top four scores count toward the team’s total. Together, the top four Cardinals posted a 30-over par 606.

Taylor County began the day in third place overall, eight shots off the lead established Friday by Lexington Christian.

The Eagles, the winner of the event in 2010, 2011 and 2017, finished the team championship in third, three strokes behind Taylor County and one stroke back from runner-up Trinity. LCA lost all of its ground on the front nine where it shot 11 strokes worse than the Cardinals on Saturday, which proved to be the difference.

Lexington Christian was led by Andrew Marrs’ 5-over rounds of 75-74—149, which tied him for eighth place individually. Jansen Preston’s 7-over 73-78—151 put him in a tie for 15th. Alexander Bassel, last week’s Region 9 champion, tied for 26th at 10-over 75-79—154.

The top individual from the 9th Region not on LCA’s squad was Madison Central’s Clay Pendergrass with an 8-over 78-74—152.

