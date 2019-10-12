Here’s how boys’ and girls’ soccer pairings sort out for the 11th Region

SHARE COPY LINK

The brackets for next week’s 11th Region boys’ and girls’ soccer tournaments were drawn Saturday morning with a pair of girls-boys doubleheaders part of the first round action set for Monday in Lexington.

For the boys’ tournament, 42nd District champ Henry Clay and 43rd District champ Tates Creek drew the same side of the bracket setting up a potential semifinal showdown on Tuesday.

First, the Blue Devils must get past Madison Central and Tates Creek past Frankfort as they each serve as hosts in the 8 p.m. Monday time slot.

Ahead of those games at each site, the 43rd District girls’ champ Tates Creek hosts Madison Southern and 42nd District girls’ champ Henry Clay takes on Great Crossing at 6 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s a tough boys’ draw for Henry Clay and Tates Creek, the two highest ranked teams in the field.

Henry Clay’s boys team comes in as the No. 3 team in the state according to both MaherRankings.com and the KHSAA RPI. Tates Creek ranks No. 9 on Maher and No. 6 on RPI. The next closest ranked team to them is Paul Laurence Dunbar at Nos. 16/27 on the opposite side of the bracket. No other team in the boys’ tournament cracks the top 20 with Great Crossing being the next closest at Nos. 37/23, followed by Madison Southern at 32/35 and Madison Central at 36/39.

The Tates Creek girls, No. 3 Maher and No. 1 RPI, avoid their next highest ranked 11th Region competition until a potential final. Lexington Catholic, the 43rd runner-up ranks 8/12 and Henry Clay ranks 20/24 with no other surviving tournament team cracking the top 25 in either ratings system. The Blue Devils and Knights could face each other in the semis on Tuesday. Of the girls teams, 41st District champ Franklin County comes in as the next highest rated at Nos. 41/27. The Flyers host Frederick Douglass Monday.

The boys’ semifinals and finals will be held at Franklin County’s Sower Soccer Complex. The girls’ tournament moves to Madison Central for its semifinals and finals.

11th Region Boys’ Tournament

Monday’s first round hosted by district champions

6 p.m.: Dunbar at Madison Southern; Douglass at Great Crossing

8 p.m.: Madison Central at Henry Clay; Frankfort at Tates Creek

Tuesday’s semifinals at Franklin County’s Sower Complex

6 p.m.: Madison Central-Henry Clay winner vs. Frankfort-Tates Creek winner.

8 p.m.: Dunbar-Madison Southern winner vs. Douglass-Great Crossing winner

Thursday’s finals at Franklin County’s Sower Complex at 7 p.m.

11th Region Girls’ Tournament

Monday’s first round hosted by district champions (all games 6 p.m.)

Great Crossing at Henry Clay; Lexington Catholic at Madison Central; Madison Southern at Tates Creek; Frederick Douglass at Franklin County.

Tuesday’s semifinals at Madison Central

6 p.m.: Great Crossing-Henry Clay winner vs. Lexington Catholic-Madison Central winner

8 p.m.: Madison Southern-Tates Creek winner vs. Frederick Douglass-Franklin County

Thursday’s finals at Madison Central at 7 p.m.