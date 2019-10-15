‘That’s a drill we’ve run 500 times.’ Practice makes perfect in 11th Region semis.

Henry Clay players celebrated what turned out to be the game-winning goal by Gavin Dreyer (3) during the second half in Frankfort on Tuesday night.

With their game tied 1-1, Henry Clay left back Drew Grider spotted space in front of him and a lane to the end line. He took it. Able to turn the corner on his pursuer, he ran along the line and served the ball into the box like he’s done any number of practices.

“I knew if I could get down the line and get the ball in, someone would be able to finish it,” Grider, a junior said. “We did. I’m happy about that.”

The ball bounded up in the air after one teammate’s stab and hung up perfectly for a volley by Gavin Dreyer at the top of the 6-yard box to put the Blue Devils ahead 2-1 with 13:01 left.

No. 2 Henry Clay added another late score and prevailed for a 3-1 win over the No. 8 Commodores in an 11th Region Tournament semifinals match between Lexington’s highest-rated Maher Rankings teams at the Sower Soccer Complex in Frankfort. The Blue Devils will face the winner of Tuesday night’s late second semifinal between Paul Laurence Dunbar and Great Crossing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We work on things every week in practice, try to tweak things and understand where the dangerous areas to attack are,” Henry Clay Coach Jason Behler said. “That’s a drill we’ve run 500 times in practice, and to see it executed is nice.”

Henry Clay capitalized early as a throw in deep in Creek territory yielded an unexpected chance in the box put away by Chris Sanders less than two minutes into the game.

Henry Clay’s Tahj Jairam won a header during Tuesday night’s 11th Region Tournament semifinals in Frankfort. Matt Goins

The two teams struggled to gain much headway the rest of the half as they got used to Sower’s tight grass surface, a departure from the larger turf fields in Lexington.

“It’s not what we’re used to at all, but we adjusted,” Behler said. “It took us a while. … The early goal, I think rattled us more than it calmed us. We were nervy for about 20 minutes.”

Blue Devils fans’ nerves got rattled in the second half, as well, when Tates Creek’s Jona Juarez ran into a corner kick service that reached him in the far corner of the box where he pounded in the equalizer at the 31:51 mark.

Behler said he knew set pieces off free kicks and corners would be Tates Creek’s best chances to score.

“We gave up too many, in my opinion … ,” Behler said.

After Dreyer put the Blue Devils in front, Tahj Jairam tacked on some insurance as he stepped into a rebound of teammate Sota Ippongi’s shot to make it 3-1 with 8:16 left.

“From the beginning of the season, I thought we were the two best teams in the city,” Behler said of his semifinal opponents. “That’s no knock against anybody else, but they’ve been building up for the last couple of years. … I was really hoping this would be the region final, but you’ve got to play all these teams at some point, and we’ll have another hard one Thursday.”

Henry Clay’s Sota Ippongi dribbled against Tates Creek’s Spencer Waldrop during Tuesday night’s match. Matt Goins

Girls’ semifinals

Bailey Stephenson scored both goals for Lexington Catholic as the Knights avenged last year’s tournament loss to Henry Clay with a 2-1 victory over those same Blue Devils at Madison Central’s soccer field in Richmond.

Stephenson let loose a shot from about 20 yards out at the 31-minute mark of the second half to tie the game at 1 after Henry Clay’s Chloe Grevious opened the scoring early in the first.

A few moments later, LexCath’s Emma Bryant drew a foul in the box that set up Stephenson for a go-ahead penalty kick.

The Knights held on to reach Thursday’s 11th Region finals where they will take on the winner of the late semifinal between Tates Creek and Frederick Douglass.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe