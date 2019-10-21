As state tournament begins, top players receive accolades

As the boys’ and girls’ state soccer tournaments get underway Monday, the 11th Region’s girls’ coaches released their first and second all-region teams and honorable mentions. Last week, the coaches in both the boys’ and girls 11th Region tournaments selected their respective all-tournament teams, as well.

Tates Creek’s Shae Robertson received 11th Region player of the year honors and her coach, Ally Tucker, was named coach of the year.

The 11th Region’s boys’ coaches do not select end-of-regular-season honors.

Boys’ 11th Region Tournament most valuable player Sota Ippongi leads Henry Clay against Calvary Christian on Tuesday in a semi-state game to be played at Scott at 7 p.m.

Girls’ tournament MVP McKenna Hamm does likewise for Lexington Catholic as the Knights play at Clark County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the 11th Region girls’ all-region teams followed by the boys’ and girls’ all-tournament teams.

Girls’ All-11th Region

FIRST TEAM

Coach of the year: Ally Tucker

Player of the year: Shae Robertson, Tates Creek

Carsyn Prigge, Tates Creek

McKenna Hamm, Lexington Catholic

Elisabeth Hundley, Henry Clay

Haley Buckman, Frederick Douglass

Erin Heil, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Ella Abraham, Lafayette

Kristin Gamble, Lafayette

EJ Bryant, Lexington Catholic

Alexis Henry, Sayre

Maliya Crump (GK), Frederick Douglass

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Bretz, Dunbar

Maiya Clark, Tates Creek

Emily Coke, Douglass

Maggie Corbett, Lexington Catholic

Emma Healy, Tates Creek

Hanna Hunstad, Bryan Station

Callen Johnson, Tates Creek

Shelbi Morrison, Madison Central

Ella Pugh, Henry Clay

Emily Scanlon, Lexington Catholic

Allison Whitaker, Sayre

Cat Graves (GK) Sayre

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Banta, Franklin County

Olivia Burgess, Scott County

Madison Dodge, Great Crossing

Rachel Green, Dunbar

Mackenzie Buckler, Lexington Christian

Caroline Hensley, Lexington Christian

Heidi Hylton, Madison Southern

Susannah Starkey, Lafayette

Bailey Stephenson, Lexington Catholic

Megan DeSantis, Douglass

Shelby Smith (GK), Great Crossing

11th Region All-Tournament Teams

BOYS

MVP: Sota Ippongi, Henry Clay

Henry Clay: Keenan Wilson, Tahj Jairam, Ethan Anderson

Great Crossing: Ty Martin, Thomas Disney, Isaac Sullivan

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Jason O’Hara, Pablo Ortiz

Tates Creek: Nicholas McCann, Spencer Waldrop

Frankfort: Reed Miklavcic

Madison Southern: Samuel Lee

Madison Central: Gavin O’Shea

Douglass: Kingsley Nuro

GIRLS

MVP: McKenna Hamm, Lexington Catholic

Lexington Catholic: EJ Bryant, Grace Mooring, Bailey Stephenson

Tates Creek: Shae Robertson, Carsyn Prigge, Callen Johnson

Frederick Douglass: Haley Buckman, Kylee Morgan

Henry Clay: Ella Pugh, Chloe Grevious

Madison Central: Sydney Maggard

Franklin County: Kennedi Woods

Great Crossing: Kyrsten Tillman

Madison Southern: Heidi Hylton

Boys’ State Tournament schedule

Girls’ State Tournament schedule