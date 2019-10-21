High School Sports
As state tournament begins, top players receive accolades
As the boys’ and girls’ state soccer tournaments get underway Monday, the 11th Region’s girls’ coaches released their first and second all-region teams and honorable mentions. Last week, the coaches in both the boys’ and girls 11th Region tournaments selected their respective all-tournament teams, as well.
Tates Creek’s Shae Robertson received 11th Region player of the year honors and her coach, Ally Tucker, was named coach of the year.
The 11th Region’s boys’ coaches do not select end-of-regular-season honors.
Boys’ 11th Region Tournament most valuable player Sota Ippongi leads Henry Clay against Calvary Christian on Tuesday in a semi-state game to be played at Scott at 7 p.m.
Girls’ tournament MVP McKenna Hamm does likewise for Lexington Catholic as the Knights play at Clark County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are the 11th Region girls’ all-region teams followed by the boys’ and girls’ all-tournament teams.
Girls’ All-11th Region
FIRST TEAM
Coach of the year: Ally Tucker
Player of the year: Shae Robertson, Tates Creek
Carsyn Prigge, Tates Creek
McKenna Hamm, Lexington Catholic
Elisabeth Hundley, Henry Clay
Haley Buckman, Frederick Douglass
Erin Heil, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Ella Abraham, Lafayette
Kristin Gamble, Lafayette
EJ Bryant, Lexington Catholic
Alexis Henry, Sayre
Maliya Crump (GK), Frederick Douglass
SECOND TEAM
Olivia Bretz, Dunbar
Maiya Clark, Tates Creek
Emily Coke, Douglass
Maggie Corbett, Lexington Catholic
Emma Healy, Tates Creek
Hanna Hunstad, Bryan Station
Callen Johnson, Tates Creek
Shelbi Morrison, Madison Central
Ella Pugh, Henry Clay
Emily Scanlon, Lexington Catholic
Allison Whitaker, Sayre
Cat Graves (GK) Sayre
HONORABLE MENTION
Taylor Banta, Franklin County
Olivia Burgess, Scott County
Madison Dodge, Great Crossing
Rachel Green, Dunbar
Mackenzie Buckler, Lexington Christian
Caroline Hensley, Lexington Christian
Heidi Hylton, Madison Southern
Susannah Starkey, Lafayette
Bailey Stephenson, Lexington Catholic
Megan DeSantis, Douglass
Shelby Smith (GK), Great Crossing
11th Region All-Tournament Teams
BOYS
MVP: Sota Ippongi, Henry Clay
Henry Clay: Keenan Wilson, Tahj Jairam, Ethan Anderson
Great Crossing: Ty Martin, Thomas Disney, Isaac Sullivan
Paul Laurence Dunbar: Jason O’Hara, Pablo Ortiz
Tates Creek: Nicholas McCann, Spencer Waldrop
Frankfort: Reed Miklavcic
Madison Southern: Samuel Lee
Madison Central: Gavin O’Shea
Douglass: Kingsley Nuro
GIRLS
MVP: McKenna Hamm, Lexington Catholic
Lexington Catholic: EJ Bryant, Grace Mooring, Bailey Stephenson
Tates Creek: Shae Robertson, Carsyn Prigge, Callen Johnson
Frederick Douglass: Haley Buckman, Kylee Morgan
Henry Clay: Ella Pugh, Chloe Grevious
Madison Central: Sydney Maggard
Franklin County: Kennedi Woods
Great Crossing: Kyrsten Tillman
Madison Southern: Heidi Hylton
Boys’ State Tournament schedule
Girls’ State Tournament schedule
Comments