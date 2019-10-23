‘This team knows when to turn it on.’ Dunbar volleyball rolls to 43rd District finals.

No. 10 Paul Laurence Dunbar made sure it secured its spots in the 43rd District finals and next week’s 11th Region tournament with a straight set win over Lexington Catholic Wednesday at Lexington Christian Academy.

“It was a really fun game, we came out fast. The first set was good,” said Dunbar senior Eleanor Davis. “I just think this team knows when to turn it on and when it’s go time, and we really turned it on tonight.”

Top-seeded Dunbar cruised to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 victory that will see the Bulldogs next face the winner of Wednesday’s late semifinal between No. 11 Tates Creek and No. 24 Lafayette. That game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday. The cruel nature of district play means one of those top-ranked teams in the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Poll will see its season end.

“We just have to focus on ourselves,” Dunbar Coach Jennifer Morgan said. “We can’t worry about who’s across the net. This time of the season, it’s all about what you do.”

Dunbar (26-9) has won back-to-back 11th Region titles and with a victory in Thursday’s district final the Bulldogs would earn the right to host their first-round regional match.

“It’s really special to play any game at home, especially since (it’s) such a big game,” Davis said. “First round of regions is a big deal and sets the precedent for the rest of the time. Having that at home is a big advantage.”

Dunbar’s highest-ranked potential opponent at regionals, No. 8 Henry Clay, handed the Bulldogs one of their nine losses in straight sets back on Sept. 10. Morgan says her team has learned a lot since then to get ready for this tournament run.

“Even though we returned a lot of players, we still had new players in crucial positions. We were asking Campbell Gash, who has never really set, to go in and set varsity and Jane Durbin, who was a DS for us last year, to go in and set,” Morgan said of their development. “Those two girls have worked really hard and the team’s gotten behind them and defensively we’ve stepped up and our hitters have stepped up.”

It’s go-or-go-home season. And the message is clear.

“Just go. Just play. Play hard. Play fun. Play aggressive,” Davis said. “Don’t hold anything back … This is a big deal. We know going to state is a big deal, even though we’ve won back-to-back (regions). We know going a third time is tough. Dunbar has never gone three times in a row, so that’s what we’re going for.”

42nd District: Henry Clay defeated Frederick Douglass in straight sets, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24 in Wednesday’s district finals. Both teams advance to next week’s 11th Region Tournament.