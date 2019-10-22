High School Sports
2019’s Mr. and Miss Golf, plus All-State team members named
Lexington Christian’s Laney Frye repeated as Kentucky’s Miss Golf while Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo earned Mr. Golf honors as the All-State Golf first and second teams for the 2019 season were announced Tuesday by Golf House Kentucky and the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.
Frye, a past state champion and runner-up in this year’s KHSAA State Golf Championships in Bowling Green, totaled 925 season points to become the first repeat winner of the honor since North Hardin’s Lydia Gumm (2010-2012). She finished 35 points ahead of runner-up Faith Martin of South Warren.
Frye, a senior, helped lead Lexington Christian to its second consecutive state team title this month. Frye won four individual events in 2019, including the Region 9 title and also finished runner-up in the inaugural KGCA All State Championship. She was also first team All-State in 2017. She plans to continue her playing career at the University of Kentucky.
Nimmo, a junior, won this year’s state title and the Region 1 crown. He finished in the top 10 at nine events, including a fourth place at the KGCA All State Championship Nimmo earned 915 season points to finish 110 points ahead of runner-up Drew Doyle of St. Xavier. Nimmo was also a first team All-State honoree last year.
Placements into the All-State teams are earned by points awarded in high school invitationals, the KGCA All State Championship, regional tournaments and the KHSAA state championship. Invitationals submit their results to the All-State Points Committee comprised of directors from Golf House Kentucky, the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association, and boys’ and girls’ high school coaches.
First-team players and coaches will be honored at the All-State Banquet on Nov. 3 at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
Central Kentucky’s first-team honorees were Lexington Christian’s Jansen Preston and Delia Gibbs, Madison Central’s Mattie Neeley, Great Crossing’s Rylea Marcum and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Maddie Cecil.
Boys’ First Team
Jay Nimmo (2021), Marshall County, 915 points
Drew Doyle (2020), St. Xavier, 805
Luke Coyle (2023), Taylor County, 795
Rylan Wotherspoon (2022), Cooper, 790
John Marshall Butler (2020), Trinity, 735
Jansen Preston (2020), Lexington Christian, 690
Alex Hadden (2020), Henry County, 675
Hayes Mason (2021), Taylor County, 675
Collier Curd (2020), Bowling Green, 640
Daniel Love (2020), Daviess County, 635
Boys’ Second Team
Tyler Mitts (2021), Grant County, 620
Zach Watterson (2023), Lee County, 585
Reese Sexton (2020), Wayne County, 585
Kannon Tucker (2021), Somerset, 575
Justin Gabbard (2021), Highlands, 540
Jackson Hill (2022), Madisonville, 520
Owen Stamper (2020), Allen County-Scottsville, 510
Parker Smith (2020), Ballard, 500
Matthew Troutman (2022), Christian Academy of Louisville, 495
Ballard Harris (2020), Trinity, 490
Girls’ First Team
Laney Frye (2020), Lexington Christian, 925
Faith Martin (2021), South Warren, 890
Olivia Hensley (2020), Boyd County, 885
Mattie Neeley (2020), Madison Central, 840
Kate Hanni (2021), Ashland Blazer, 755
Rylea Marcum (2020), Great Crossing, 735
Savannah Howell (2022), Marshall County, 645
Abbie Lee (2021), Glasgow, 630
Delia Gibbs (2020), Lexington Christian, 625
Maddie Cecil (2020), Paul Laurence Dunbar, 575
Grace Clark (2021), Shelby County, 575
Girls’ Second Team
Abbie Cook (2020), Bishop Brossart, 555
Abigail Sutherland (2022), Sacred Heart, 525
Macie Brown (2023), Bullitt East, 515
Addie Westbrook (2020), Taylor County, 515
Grace Walker (2020), Christian Academy of Louisville, 500
Maddi Hudson (2023), Grant County, 490
McKenna Stahl (2021), South Warren, 490
Hannah Curreri (2020), Clark County, 470
Connor Geralds (2020), Monroe County, 470
