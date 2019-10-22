2019’s Mr. and Miss Golf, plus All-State team members named

Lexington Christian’s Laney Frye repeated as Kentucky’s Miss Golf while Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo earned Mr. Golf honors as the All-State Golf first and second teams for the 2019 season were announced Tuesday by Golf House Kentucky and the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.

Frye, a past state champion and runner-up in this year’s KHSAA State Golf Championships in Bowling Green, totaled 925 season points to become the first repeat winner of the honor since North Hardin’s Lydia Gumm (2010-2012). She finished 35 points ahead of runner-up Faith Martin of South Warren.

Frye, a senior, helped lead Lexington Christian to its second consecutive state team title this month. Frye won four individual events in 2019, including the Region 9 title and also finished runner-up in the inaugural KGCA All State Championship. She was also first team All-State in 2017. She plans to continue her playing career at the University of Kentucky.

Nimmo, a junior, won this year’s state title and the Region 1 crown. He finished in the top 10 at nine events, including a fourth place at the KGCA All State Championship Nimmo earned 915 season points to finish 110 points ahead of runner-up Drew Doyle of St. Xavier. Nimmo was also a first team All-State honoree last year.

Placements into the All-State teams are earned by points awarded in high school invitationals, the KGCA All State Championship, regional tournaments and the KHSAA state championship. Invitationals submit their results to the All-State Points Committee comprised of directors from Golf House Kentucky, the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association, and boys’ and girls’ high school coaches.

First-team players and coaches will be honored at the All-State Banquet on Nov. 3 at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Central Kentucky’s first-team honorees were Lexington Christian’s Jansen Preston and Delia Gibbs, Madison Central’s Mattie Neeley, Great Crossing’s Rylea Marcum and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Maddie Cecil.

Jay Nimmo, a junior from Marshall County, was named Kentucky’s Mr. Golf and won the individual state title this year at Bowling Green Country Club. Twitter.com/MCHS_golf

Boys’ First Team

Jay Nimmo (2021), Marshall County, 915 points

Drew Doyle (2020), St. Xavier, 805

Luke Coyle (2023), Taylor County, 795

Rylan Wotherspoon (2022), Cooper, 790

John Marshall Butler (2020), Trinity, 735

Jansen Preston (2020), Lexington Christian, 690

Alex Hadden (2020), Henry County, 675

Hayes Mason (2021), Taylor County, 675

Collier Curd (2020), Bowling Green, 640

Daniel Love (2020), Daviess County, 635

Boys’ Second Team

Tyler Mitts (2021), Grant County, 620

Zach Watterson (2023), Lee County, 585

Reese Sexton (2020), Wayne County, 585

Kannon Tucker (2021), Somerset, 575

Justin Gabbard (2021), Highlands, 540

Jackson Hill (2022), Madisonville, 520

Owen Stamper (2020), Allen County-Scottsville, 510

Parker Smith (2020), Ballard, 500

Matthew Troutman (2022), Christian Academy of Louisville, 495

Ballard Harris (2020), Trinity, 490

Girls’ First Team

Laney Frye (2020), Lexington Christian, 925

Faith Martin (2021), South Warren, 890

Olivia Hensley (2020), Boyd County, 885

Mattie Neeley (2020), Madison Central, 840

Kate Hanni (2021), Ashland Blazer, 755

Rylea Marcum (2020), Great Crossing, 735

Savannah Howell (2022), Marshall County, 645

Abbie Lee (2021), Glasgow, 630

Delia Gibbs (2020), Lexington Christian, 625

Maddie Cecil (2020), Paul Laurence Dunbar, 575

Grace Clark (2021), Shelby County, 575

Girls’ Second Team

Abbie Cook (2020), Bishop Brossart, 555

Abigail Sutherland (2022), Sacred Heart, 525

Macie Brown (2023), Bullitt East, 515

Addie Westbrook (2020), Taylor County, 515

Grace Walker (2020), Christian Academy of Louisville, 500

Maddi Hudson (2023), Grant County, 490

McKenna Stahl (2021), South Warren, 490

Hannah Curreri (2020), Clark County, 470

Connor Geralds (2020), Monroe County, 470