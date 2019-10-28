High school volleyball player, coach of year named for every Kentucky region

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association has named Lafayette’s Lane Jenkins as 11th Region Player of the Year and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Jennifer Morgan as its 11th Region Coach of the Year in its 12th annual announcement of its statewide honors for all 16 regions.

Morgan led her team to a third consecutive 43rd District title last week and her Bulldogs will try for their third straight 11th Region title beginning with a first-round game Monday evening.

Jenkins, a junior setter for the Generals, helped Lafayette to 26-10 record and a top 25 ranking until their elimination at last week’s districts to a highly ranked Tates Creek team.

All recipients will be honored at the 2019 KHSAA State Tournament at Valley High School in Louisville during ceremonies between the semifinal matches on Nov. 9.

Selections were voted on by KVCA member coaches.

2019 KVCA Region Players and Coaches of the Year

Region Player of the Year School Coach of the Year School 1 Aubrey Thomas McCracken County Tim Whitis McCracken County 2 Olivia Mitchell Caldwell County Daniel Cortner Caldwell County 3 Cassidy Towery Owensboro Catholic Barry Mingus Breckinridge County 4 Katie Howard Greenwood Allen Whittinghill Greenwood 5 Sydney Clark Elizabethtown Bart Catlett Elizabethtown 6 Elena Scott Mercy Academy Matt Thomerson Mercy Academy 7 Anna DeBeer Assumption Craig Bossmeyer Male 8 Addison Foote North Oldham Amy Marx Simon Kenton 9 Lucy Trump Ryle Tasha Lovins Ryle 10 Olivia Crowl Campbell County Andrea Sullivan Scott 11 Lane Jenkins Lafayette Jennifer Morgan Paul Laurence Dunbar 12 Annessa Roysdon Wayne County Sandra Baker Wayne County 13 Isabella Valldeperas Onedia Baptist Institute Dirk Berta Williamsburg 14 Hailey Stone Wolfe County Lisa Wilson Leslie County 15 Kaylee Wells Pikeville David Spradlin East Ridge 16 Madison Roar Rowan County Tiffany Botts Perry Russell