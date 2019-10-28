High School Sports
High school volleyball player, coach of year named for every Kentucky region
The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association has named Lafayette’s Lane Jenkins as 11th Region Player of the Year and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Jennifer Morgan as its 11th Region Coach of the Year in its 12th annual announcement of its statewide honors for all 16 regions.
Morgan led her team to a third consecutive 43rd District title last week and her Bulldogs will try for their third straight 11th Region title beginning with a first-round game Monday evening.
Jenkins, a junior setter for the Generals, helped Lafayette to 26-10 record and a top 25 ranking until their elimination at last week’s districts to a highly ranked Tates Creek team.
All recipients will be honored at the 2019 KHSAA State Tournament at Valley High School in Louisville during ceremonies between the semifinal matches on Nov. 9.
Selections were voted on by KVCA member coaches.
2019 KVCA Region Players and Coaches of the Year
Region
Player of the Year
School
Coach of the Year
School
1
Aubrey Thomas
McCracken County
Tim Whitis
McCracken County
2
Olivia Mitchell
Caldwell County
Daniel Cortner
Caldwell County
3
Cassidy Towery
Owensboro Catholic
Barry Mingus
Breckinridge County
4
Katie Howard
Greenwood
Allen Whittinghill
Greenwood
5
Sydney Clark
Elizabethtown
Bart Catlett
Elizabethtown
6
Elena Scott
Mercy Academy
Matt Thomerson
Mercy Academy
7
Anna DeBeer
Assumption
Craig Bossmeyer
Male
8
Addison Foote
North Oldham
Amy Marx
Simon Kenton
9
Lucy Trump
Ryle
Tasha Lovins
Ryle
10
Olivia Crowl
Campbell County
Andrea Sullivan
Scott
11
Lane Jenkins
Lafayette
Jennifer Morgan
Paul Laurence Dunbar
12
Annessa Roysdon
Wayne County
Sandra Baker
Wayne County
13
Isabella Valldeperas
Onedia Baptist Institute
Dirk Berta
Williamsburg
14
Hailey Stone
Wolfe County
Lisa Wilson
Leslie County
15
Kaylee Wells
Pikeville
David Spradlin
East Ridge
16
Madison Roar
Rowan County
Tiffany Botts Perry
Russell
