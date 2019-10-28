High School Sports

High school volleyball player, coach of year named for every Kentucky region

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association has named Lafayette’s Lane Jenkins as 11th Region Player of the Year and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Jennifer Morgan as its 11th Region Coach of the Year in its 12th annual announcement of its statewide honors for all 16 regions.

Morgan led her team to a third consecutive 43rd District title last week and her Bulldogs will try for their third straight 11th Region title beginning with a first-round game Monday evening.

Jenkins, a junior setter for the Generals, helped Lafayette to 26-10 record and a top 25 ranking until their elimination at last week’s districts to a highly ranked Tates Creek team.

All recipients will be honored at the 2019 KHSAA State Tournament at Valley High School in Louisville during ceremonies between the semifinal matches on Nov. 9.

Selections were voted on by KVCA member coaches.

2019 KVCA Region Players and Coaches of the Year

Region

Player of the Year

School

Coach of the Year

School

1

Aubrey Thomas

McCracken County

Tim Whitis

McCracken County

2

Olivia Mitchell

Caldwell County

Daniel Cortner

Caldwell County

3

Cassidy Towery

Owensboro Catholic

Barry Mingus

Breckinridge County

4

Katie Howard

Greenwood

Allen Whittinghill

Greenwood

5

Sydney Clark

Elizabethtown

Bart Catlett

Elizabethtown

6

Elena Scott

Mercy Academy

Matt Thomerson

Mercy Academy

7

Anna DeBeer

Assumption

Craig Bossmeyer

Male

8

Addison Foote

North Oldham

Amy Marx

Simon Kenton

9

Lucy Trump

Ryle

Tasha Lovins

Ryle

10

Olivia Crowl

Campbell County

Andrea Sullivan

Scott

11

Lane Jenkins

Lafayette

Jennifer Morgan

Paul Laurence Dunbar

12

Annessa Roysdon

Wayne County

Sandra Baker

Wayne County

13

Isabella Valldeperas

Onedia Baptist Institute

Dirk Berta

Williamsburg

14

Hailey Stone

Wolfe County

Lisa Wilson

Leslie County

15

Kaylee Wells

Pikeville

David Spradlin

East Ridge

16

Madison Roar

Rowan County

Tiffany Botts Perry

Russell

Profile Image of Jared Peck
Jared Peck
Jared Peck, the Herald-Leader’s Digital Sports Writer, covers high school athletics and has been with the company as a writer and editor for more than 19 years.
