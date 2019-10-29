‘We’re ready.’ Dunbar advances to third straight region finals.

Paul Laurence Dunbar’s quest to win a third straight 11th Region volleyball title hit a hiccup Tuesday night against Frederick Douglass, but after dropping the second set, the Bulldogs calmly defeated the Broncos 3-1 in the semifinals at Tates Creek High School.

Dunbar jumped all over Douglass 25-16 in the first set, and looked as if it might make quick work of the crosstown foe. But Douglass responded with a dominating run of its own in the second, taking it 25-14. All the breaks that went Dunbar’s way in the first, seemed to have swung the other direction.

The Bulldogs regrouped.

“I think just coming back and refocusing,” junior Caroline Cole said of her team’s adjustments after the setback. “We know how we played all season and serving aggressive was really huge tonight. I think we just brought it all back together and ended up taking the next two.”

Dunbar closed Douglass out with sets of 25-18 and 25-20. Douglass finishes the season 27-12 in its third year of existence. It was the Broncos’ second trip to the regional and first appearance in the semifinals.

Dunbar (29-9) advances to its third consecutive 11th Region finals. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tates Creek.

Awaiting the Bulldogs will be the winner of Tuesday’s late semifinal between Henry Clay (23-15) and Madison Southern (28-4). Dunbar has not faced the Eagles this season. Henry Clay swept Dunbar 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 on Sept. 10.

“I think we’re ready to come in tomorrow,” Cole said. “We’ve been in the championship the past two years, and I think we’re really ready to go. I think we have a lot (of momentum) coming in. We’ve always been an exciting team coming into this game.”

Since 2007 no team other than Dunbar or Henry Clay has won the 11th Region title. The Blue Devils have seven titles to Dunbar’s five in that span, including four straight from 2010-2013. In the most recent Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, Henry Clay ranks eighth and Dunbar 10th. They were the two highest ranked teams coming into the tournament.

In her postgame talk Tuesday Dunbar Coach Jennifer Morgan emphasized the present. Dunbar’s past recent success in the regionals and its loss earlier this year to Henry Clay are history.

“She just basically said to let all the past games go,” Cole said. “We’re focusing on this game, because this one is the only one that matters.”