Here are the 2019 girls’ All-State soccer teams

The Kentucky Girls’ Soccer Coaches Association recently announced its All-State Teams for the 2019 season.

The teams are divided into East and West categories with first, second and honorable mention teams being recognized for each half of the state.

West Jessamine led the East First Team with three players: Mackenzie Tucker, Audrey Henry and goalkeeper Anna Rexford. Also included on the first team were Tates Creek’s Shae Robertson and Carsyn Prigge, Lexington Catholic’s McKenna Hamm and Clark County’s Allie Bush.

Each of the honorees is invited to participate in an East-West All State game on Nov. 9 in Elizabethtown. A matchup involving players receiving honorable mention recognition is set to kick off at 2 p.m. A match involving first- and second-teamers will follow at 4 p.m.

KHSGSCA ALL-STATE TEAMS

EAST FIRST TEAM: Lauren Deckert, Highlands; Lauren Carothers, Notre Dame; Allie Bush, Clark County; Lydia Bowling, Scott; Shae Robertson, Tates Creek; Carsyn Prigge, Tates Creek; McKenna Hamm, Lexington Catholic; Mackenzie Tucker, West Jessamine; Audrey Henry, West Jessamine; Anna Burchett, Prestonsburg; Abby Huff, Ashland Blazer; GK-Anna Rexford, West Jessamine.

EAST SECOND TEAM: Sarah Lycans, Lawrence County; Carson Smith, Dixie Heights; Mackenzie Kent, St. Henry; Delaney Manning, Clark County; Grace Kramer, Campbell County; Elisabeth Hundley, Henry Clay; Erin Heil, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Riley Fairchild, Lexington Christian Academy; Abby Dean, Mercer County; Beth Burchett, Prestonsburg; Allie Moore, Lawrence County.

EAST HONORABLE MENTION: Hailey Cole, West Jessamine; Lyndsey Warriner, Boyle County; Makayla Ousley, Prestonsburg; Promise Cross, Rowan County; Jayden Boelter, Conner; Stephanie Grome, Cooper; Cassidy Left, Ryle; Raygen Black, Boone County; Erin Cheek, St. Henry; Macie Feildman, Notre Dame; Grace Schroeder, Bishop Brossart; Abby Manning, Montgomery County; Haley Buckman, Frederick Douglass; Ella Abraham, Lafayette; EJ Bryant, Lexington Catholic; Holly Helmers, Danville; Lily Messer, North Laurel; Madison Dagley, North Laurel; Lauren Johnson, Johnson Central; Ainsley Bender, Russell; Kaitlin McLain, Ashland Blazer; Reilly McLain, Ashland Blazer; Arianna Pennington, Perry County Central; Hope Auxier, Paintsville.

WEST FIRST TEAM: Anna Haddock, Greenwood; Olivia Lawson, Christian Academy of Louisville; Camille Barber, Sacred Heart; Savina Zamborini, Manual; Brooke Dardano, South Oldham; Cara Francke, Sacred Heart; Caroline Donovan, Christian Academy of Louisville; Chloe Hinchcliffe, Daviess County; Carmen Gunn, Marshall County; Ellie Belcher, Greenwood; Chloe Holt, Bullitt East; GK -Carlen Whirley, Marshall County.

WEST SECOND TEAM: Carly Embry, Ohio County; Camryn Lagrange, Madisonville; Emma Livingston, Bardstown; Sofia Hasani, South Warren; Zoe Stom, Calloway County; Maddie Reed, Assumption; Jade Waters, Simon Kenton; Jordyn Smith, North Oldham; Elizabeth Fortuna, Christian Academy of Louisville; Lily Moore, Owensboro Catholic; Kenlee Newcom, Daviess County; GK - Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County.

WEST HONORABLE MENTION: Kira Adkins, Manual; Sofia Bayer, Marshall County; Meredith Campbell, Daviess County; Cayla Coleman, Simon Kenton; Ellie Dreas, Simon Kenton; Anna Foley, Anderson County; Allie George, Sacred Heart; Kendall Guzzardo, Assumption; Ashlyn Haugen, South Oldham; Annabel Justice, Greenwood; Josie, Kremzar, Elizabethtown; Tayler Mahoney, Bullitt East; Raychel Mathis, Graves County; Brittney Music, Central Hardin; Emma Nicholson, Atherton; Cecilia Palummo, Henderson County; Grace Pape, University Heights; Cyia Robertson, Meade County; Loralei Samson, Marshall County; Erica Smith, Bowling Green; Molly Thomas, McCracken County; Baeli Young, Bethlehem; Kensley Zieba, Madisonville; GK- Addison Pruitt, Bullitt East; GK - Reegan Garrity, Atherton.