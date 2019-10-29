Here are the 2019 boys’ All-State soccer teams

Henry Clay boys’ soccer coach Jason Behler was named large-public Coach of the Year for 2019 and his players received a number of other top honors this week from the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association.

The Blue Devils play Wednesday in the state soccer semifinals and also feature the KHSSCA’s defensive player of the year in Charlie Boone and goalkeeper of the year in Ethan Anderson. Anderson was also recognized for allowing the fewest goals this season.

The announcement come along with the naming of the East and West All-State Teams with Henry Clay’s Sota Ippongi joining Boone and Anderson on the East First Team. Other Central Kentucky first-teamers include Tates Creek’s Ben Kaindu, Lexington Catholic’s Wilson Hourigan and Danville’s Ethan Redmond.

Also among those honored were Calvary Christian’s Alec Lockard as offensive player of the year and Danville Coach Brent Beauman as small-public coach of the year.

KHSSCA ALL-STATE TEAMS

EAST FIRST TEAM: Sota Ippongi, Henry Clay; Alec Lockard, Calvary Christian; Charlie Boone, Henry Clay; Ben Kaindu, Tates Creek; Porter Hedenberg, Highlands; Ethan Redmond, Danville; Dekkar Haaser, Conner; Colin Noble, Conner; Wilson Hourigan, Lexington Catholic; Trey Cummins, Lincoln County; Ethan Anderson, Henry Clay.

EAST SECOND TEAM: Reed Miklavcic, Frankfort; Jonathan Crosby, Model; Jona Juarez, Tates Creek; Will Lane, Montgomery County; Briar Sanders, Danville; Nick Reiger, St. Henry; Max Farris, Highlands; Brandon Beltran, Clark County; William Bosley, Covington Catholic; Victor Montoya, Lexington Catholic; Nick Fischer, Highlands.

EAST HONORABLE MENTION: Trey Penrod, Campbell County; Ethan Miller, East Carter; AJ Kinnell, West Jessamine; Kingsley Nuro, Frederick Douglass; Matt Burchett, Prestonsburg; Tahj Jairam, Henry Clay; Adam Arellano, Ryle; Isaiah Collins, Prestonsburg; Logan Drew, Conner; Austin Stigall, Montgomery County; Nathaniel Sidwell, Clark County; Gabe Cisneros, Danville; Quinn Rison, South Laurel; Lucas Hart, Rowan County; Keagan Morrin, Great Crossing; Spencer Waldrop, Tates Creek; Gabe Gatsos, Lafayette; Zac Lowe, Lexington Catholic; Will Morehead, Lexington Christian; Brady Randle, Newport Central Catholic; Justin Puckett, Lafayette; Keeton Burnside, Danville.

WEST FIRST TEAM: Elijah Wynder, Louisville Collegiate; Jacob Boling, Daviess County; Anthony Cano, South Warren; Zane Love, North Oldham; Cal LeDoux, Louisville Collegiate; Jack Fischer, Trinity; AJ Chastonay, St. Xavier; Spencer Allen, St. Xavier; Byamungu Amisi, Bowling Green; David Gonzalez, Henderson County; Eyob McFarland, Kentucky Country Day.

WEST SECOND TEAM: Hunter Clark, Daviess County; Hunter Sekelsky, Louisville Collegiate; Jeremy Mason, Trinity; Clayton Stanbery, St. Xavier; Damir Beganovic, Warren Central; Ahmed Delic, Warren Central; Nate Traughber, Kentucky Country Day; Hat’e Dievin, Butler; Eldin Velic, South Warren; Ian Leatherman, McCracken County; Andrew Ballard, Elizabethtown; Klemmer Nicodemus, Ohio County.

WEST HONORABLE MENTION: Gavin O’Donley, McCracken County; Bryson Penn, Marshall County; Xavier Bussell, Hopkinsville; Brandon Parsons, Elizabethtown; Adam Gillham, Henderson County; Luke McElroy, Madisonville; Ehkalu Moo, Warren Central; Yusuf Muhumed, Butler; Zak Perdew, Bullitt East; Matthew Seran, Kentucky Country Day; Jackson Marks, St. Xavier; Nolan Durbin, Trinity; Jate Longhurst, Oldham County; Aaron Cook, Oldham County; Jack Frazee, North Oldham; Carlitos Moguel, Collins; Mario Alonso, Fairdale; Ben Price, Louisville Collegiate; Luie Kogetsu, South Warren; Will Bryan, University Heights; Johnny Young, Ohio County.

OTHER HONORS: Coach of the Year (Private/Parochial): Chad Wozniak, Louisville Collegiate; Most Goals: Ethan Miller, East Carter; Most Assists: Alec Lockard, Calvary Christian; Most Shutouts (team): St. Xavier, Henry Clay; Most Goals (team): Louisville Collegiate.