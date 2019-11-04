2019 Ms. Volleyball and All-State teams announced

Anna DeBeer, a senior outside hitter for Assumption, was named Ms. Kentucky Volleyball by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday as it announced the organization’s All-State teams and other honors.

DeBeer, a University of Louisville commit, helped lead Assumption to the 7th Region title with more than 300 kills and more than 200 digs. Assumption is the KVCA’s No. 1 team in the state and holds a No. 20 ranking in the nationwide USA Today Super 25.

The Rockets are scheduled to defend their Kentucky High School Athletic Association state title beginning in the tourney opener at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Breathitt County at Louisville’s Valley High School.

Mercy junior libero Eleanor Beavin was named the 2019 KVCA Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row. The University of Kentucky commit notched more than 500 digs this season.

Assumption’s Ron Kordes was named Coach of the Year for a second time.

Among the first-team All-State honorees were Lafayette’s Lane Jenkins and Henry Clay’s Anna Shadwick. Second-teamers from the 11th Region were Caroline Cole of Paul Laurence Dunbar and Hannah Kazee of Tates Creek. Receiving honorable mentions included Dunbar’s Peyton Gash and Henry Clay’s Emma Shadwick and Taylor Trammell.

KVCA First-Team All-State: Eleanor Beavin, Mercy; Kelsey Brangers, Central Hardin; Sydney Clark Elizabethtown; Kristen Clemons, Sacred Heart; Anna DeBeer, Assumption; Addison Foote, North Oldham; Katie Howard, Greenwood; Lane Jenkins, Lafayette; Olivia Mitchell, Caldwell County; Brie Postema, North Oldham; Taylor Preston, St. Henry; Rylee Radar, Assumption; Elena Scott, Mercy; Abby Shadwick, Henry Clay; Aubrey Thomas, McCracken County; Lucy Trump, Ryle.

KVCA Second-Team All-State: Caitlin Carpenter, Mercy; Caroline Cole, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Olivia Crowl, Campbell County; Taylor Eisert, Sacred Heart; Zoe Epplen, St. Henry; Audrey Graves, Highlands; Autumn Henderson, Taylor County; Torie Houston, Covington Holy Cross; Hannah Kazee, Tates Creek; Anna Long, Notre Dame; Madison Rice-Locket, Male; Hailey Stone, Wolfe County; Cassidy Towery, Owensboro Catholic; Grace Ward, Notre Dame; Kaylee Wells, Pikeville; Irene Wogenstahl, Dixie Heights.

Honorable mention: Abigail Cima, Christian Fellowship School; Peyton Gash, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Elizabeth Godfrey, Elizabethtown; Lily Hendricks, University Heights; Emma Howell, Green County; Gabby Kallmeyer, Scott; Hailey Little, Paintsville; Madison McCabe, Madisonville; Isabella Myers, Ballard Memorial; Payton Randolph, Pulaski County; Madison Roar, Rowan County; Annessa Roysdon, Wayne County; Kate Ruggles, Russell; Emma Shadwick, Henry Clay; Grace Taylor, Southwestern; Taylor Trammell, Henry Clay.