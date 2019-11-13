‘Today shows that dreams come true.’ Champion long jumper among Central Kentucky signees.

Frederick Douglass long jumper Christian Lewis fulfilled a dream and a pledge to his mother he made at 10 years old as he and other athletes around Central Kentucky and the nation signed their national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the signing period in some sports at Division I and II universities.

During an emotional press conference where he talked about the physical and personal setbacks he’s overcome during his young career, Lewis picked up a South Carolina cap off the table and proudly revealed the Gamecocks as his collegiate home for the next four years.

“I went on a visit and it just went great the moment I stepped on campus. The coaches, the teammates, the environment. I just loved it,” Lewis said of what went into his decision. “I’m most excited about showing people what I’m really made of.”

Lewis is a two-time state champion in the long jump and currently ranks fourth in the nation among high schoolers, according to Douglass’ press release. He began running track at 10 years old. He loved it immediately. His personal best is a leap of 25 feet, 7 inches.

“I can remember at 10, us laying in the bed and Christian telling me that even though he played football and he was very good at football, I can remember him saying, ‘Momma, I’m gonna run track and I’m going to get a big-time scholarship at an SEC school,’” said his mother, Adero Jones who wore a crimson “Jump Like a Boss” T-shirt. “’They’re going to pay for my school and I’m going to go pro.’ That was at 10. And today shows that dreams come true.”

Before a packed auditorium of family, friends, teachers, coaches, classmates and teammates, Lewis talked about how he overcame injury to become a state champion as a sophomore and admitted a foolish personal mistake he had to push through to return to the top of his sport as a junior and beyond.

“After that time, it hurt me because I’d seen my mother cry, right there in front of my face because of a decision that I made,” Lewis said. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do what I loved. … I thought I was on top of the world, but God showed me you can be on top of the world one day, but he can bring you right back down if you don’t shut your mouth and stay humble. …

“God showed me how to stay humble. … I was always told, ‘Don’t run your mouth. Just let the work talk for you.’ After that, junior year, that’s just what I lived by.”

Lewis chose South Carolina over offers from Kentucky, Arkansas and Kansas State.

More commitments

At Henry Clay, the Blue Devils held a signing ceremony for four Division I commitments.

Basketball standout Marques Warrick signed with Northern Kentucky, volleyball’s Taylor Trammell signed with Purdue, golf’s Parker Clarke signed with Middle Tennessee and diver Van McKinley signed with Kentucky.

“It feels great honestly to know that it’s official,” said Warrick, who announced his decision last month. “I want to thank Coach (Darrin) Horn for the opportunity. I’m glad it’s over and I’m officially a Norse. Overall it was just great for me. We like the players there and the coaching staff and feel like they have a good plan for me.”

Other signings Wednesday included:

Paul Laurence Dunbar: Softball’s Aryanna Marrow signed with Pittsburgh.

Lexington Christian: Baseball’s Evan Byers, Kentucky, and Cameron Smith, South Alabama; Golf’s Jansen Preston, Vanderbilt, Andrew Marrs, Morehead State, Alexander Bassel, Tennessee Tech, Laney Frye, Kentucky, and Delia Gibbs, Belmont.

Lexington Catholic: Soccer’s McKenna Hamm, Bellarmine; Baseball’s Peyton Henry, John A. Logan College.

Tates Creek: Volleyball’s Hannah Kazee, South Alabama; Soccer’s Shae Robertson, Eastern Kentucky.

Scott County: Basketball’s Morgan DeFoor, Morehead State.

West Jessamine: Soccer’s Hailey Cole and Audrey Henry, Murray State.

Woodford County: Softball’s Delaney Enlow, Louisiana Lafayette.

Madison Central: Soccer’s Shelbi Morrison, Western Kentucky; Golf’s Mattie Neeley, Eastern Kentucky; Track’s Conner O’Shea, East Carolina; Softball’s Abbey Mayes, Cedarville University.

Clark County: Basketball’s Kennedy Igo, Northern Kentucky.