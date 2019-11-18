High School Sports
Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team
Henry Clay, the 11th Region champions and quarterfinalists in the state high school volleyball tournament, placed 10 players on this year’s edition of the Lexington All-City Volleyball Team.
That included three First Team selections in Taylor Trammell and Emma and Abby Shadwick. Paul Laurence Dunbar, the 11th Region runners-up, had nine honorees, including First Teamers Eleanor Davis, Peyton Gash and Caroline Cole.
Frederick Douglass, an 11th Region semifinalist, also placed 10 players among this year’s honorees. tied for the most.
The season concluded Nov. 10.
Below are the 2019 Lexington All-City Volleyball First and Second Teams and Honorable Mentions, as selected and submitted by the nine head coaches of KHSAA programs in the city.
2019 All-City Volleyball Team
(Players listed in order submitted by the coaches)
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Trammell, Henry Clay
Eleanor Davis, Dunbar
Teah Barrett, Lafayette
Emma Shadwick, Henry Clay
Abby Shadwick, Henry Clay
Hannah Kazee, Tates Creek
Peyton Gash, Dunbar
Lane Jenkins, Lafayette
Lexie Deaton, Tates Creek
Jamison Gordon, Frederick Douglass
Caroline Cole, Dunbar
Olivia Bennett, Bryan Station
SECOND TEAM
Izzy Carter, Bryan Station
Lucy Wedding, Lexington Catholic
Kaetlin Ethington, Dunbar
Ava Jackson, Dunbar
Mia Saenz, Bryan Station
Campbell Gash, Dunbar
Gracie DiNardo, Henry Clay
Brooke Poynter, Tates Creek
Sara Shadwick, Henry Clay
Olivia Stotz, Dunbar
Rachel Dodd, Frederick Douglass
Keri Blair, Tates Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
Madison Jackson, Tates Creek; Hannah Kluemper, Henry Clay; Alexis Corbin, Lexington Christian; Kennedy Beatty, Sayre; Lillie Feldhaus, Henry Clay; KT Mason, Frederick Douglass; Mattie Quigley, Frederick Douglass; Kamia Johnson, Frederick Douglass; Riley McChord, Lafayette; Katie Jacobs, Lafayette; Aliesha White, Lexington Christian; Lauren Reynolds, Frederick Douglass; Avery Alexander, Lexington Catholic; Lauren Spanyer, Dunbar; Macy Kemper, Henry Clay; Regan Hackenberry, Tates Creek; Jane Durbin, Dunbar; Reganne Sheeley, Lexington Christian; Lauren Music, Henry Clay; Maggie Harrison, Frederick Douglass; Laeney Young, Frederick Douglass; Mary Beth Carman, Lexington Catholic; Paige Wagers, Henry Clay; Peyton Hollon, Frederick Douglass; Claire Deitz, Frederick Douglass
