Here’s the 2019 Lexington All-City Volleyball Team

Henry Clay, the 11th Region champions and quarterfinalists in the state high school volleyball tournament, placed 10 players on this year’s edition of the Lexington All-City Volleyball Team.

That included three First Team selections in Taylor Trammell and Emma and Abby Shadwick. Paul Laurence Dunbar, the 11th Region runners-up, had nine honorees, including First Teamers Eleanor Davis, Peyton Gash and Caroline Cole.

Frederick Douglass, an 11th Region semifinalist, also placed 10 players among this year’s honorees. tied for the most.

The season concluded Nov. 10.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Below are the 2019 Lexington All-City Volleyball First and Second Teams and Honorable Mentions, as selected and submitted by the nine head coaches of KHSAA programs in the city.

2019 All-City Volleyball Team

(Players listed in order submitted by the coaches)

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Trammell, Henry Clay

Eleanor Davis, Dunbar

Teah Barrett, Lafayette

Emma Shadwick, Henry Clay

Abby Shadwick, Henry Clay

Hannah Kazee, Tates Creek

Peyton Gash, Dunbar

Lane Jenkins, Lafayette

Lexie Deaton, Tates Creek

Jamison Gordon, Frederick Douglass

Caroline Cole, Dunbar

Olivia Bennett, Bryan Station

SECOND TEAM

Izzy Carter, Bryan Station

Lucy Wedding, Lexington Catholic

Kaetlin Ethington, Dunbar

Ava Jackson, Dunbar

Mia Saenz, Bryan Station

Campbell Gash, Dunbar

Gracie DiNardo, Henry Clay

Brooke Poynter, Tates Creek

Sara Shadwick, Henry Clay

Olivia Stotz, Dunbar

Rachel Dodd, Frederick Douglass

Keri Blair, Tates Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

Madison Jackson, Tates Creek; Hannah Kluemper, Henry Clay; Alexis Corbin, Lexington Christian; Kennedy Beatty, Sayre; Lillie Feldhaus, Henry Clay; KT Mason, Frederick Douglass; Mattie Quigley, Frederick Douglass; Kamia Johnson, Frederick Douglass; Riley McChord, Lafayette; Katie Jacobs, Lafayette; Aliesha White, Lexington Christian; Lauren Reynolds, Frederick Douglass; Avery Alexander, Lexington Catholic; Lauren Spanyer, Dunbar; Macy Kemper, Henry Clay; Regan Hackenberry, Tates Creek; Jane Durbin, Dunbar; Reganne Sheeley, Lexington Christian; Lauren Music, Henry Clay; Maggie Harrison, Frederick Douglass; Laeney Young, Frederick Douglass; Mary Beth Carman, Lexington Catholic; Paige Wagers, Henry Clay; Peyton Hollon, Frederick Douglass; Claire Deitz, Frederick Douglass

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader high-school Photo slideshow: 43rd District volleyball semifinals October 23, 2019 10:47 PM