Report: Douglass football player tests positive for COVID-19; game canceled

A Frederick Douglass High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT said Wednesday.

Fayette County Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to questions from the Herald-Leader.

Great Crossing High School announced Thursday morning that its football game against Douglass scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

WKYT reported the Douglass COVID-19 case was announced in a letter sent to parents from Principal Lester Diaz in which he stated the student is at home recovering.

Practices were canceled Wednesday, the station reported.

“The football team, the school and the health department are working through protocols and will notify anyone who may be at risk,” WKYT said.

Sports cancellations due to sporadic COVID-19 cases and contacts or concerns about the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID incidence rate map have occurred throughout the high school sports season in almost every sport.

Tates Creek’s volleyball team sat out two weeks in midseason due to a COVID-19 concern, but resumed play on Oct. 7 and has continued without incident.

Earlier this season, the Douglass football game against Scott County, another district rival, was canceled over Scott County’s concern about Fayette County’s status as a “red” county on the incidence rate map. Fayette County’s status has improved to “orange” since, meaning the virus is still a problem but less widespread.

This new instance of a reported COVID-19 case on the Broncos’ team puts its scheduled game against Montgomery County on Oct. 23 in doubt, as well, as KHSAA and KDPH guidelines stipulate that those exposed to the virus must isolate for 14 days.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This week, the KHSAA issued guidance on sports scheduling and postseason implications of COVID-19 cancellations, specifically referring to games that involve teams in “red” counties. Teams in those areas face no statewide ban on playing, and the KHSAA has stipulated they must be allowed to participate in the postseason.

Having actual cases or contacts on a team are different, however. “It has long been anticipated that an ill-timed quarantine or isolation period might end a season if schools cannot find additional scheduling options,” the KHSAA’s guidance states.

That has been the case for about a half-dozen soccer teams who did not participate in this year’s postseason. The football season extends into November, so it’s likely that Douglass will be able to resume play and possibly reschedule the Great Crossing game.