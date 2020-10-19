Mr. and Ms. Golf, plus All-State teams announced

The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association and Golf House Kentucky have named 2020’s Mr. and Ms. Golf along with their All-State First and Second Teams.

Rylan Wotherspoon, a junior at Cooper High School, earned Mr. Golf honors and Trinity Beth, a seventh-grader at Marshall County, claims the title of Ms. Golf.

Wotherspoon edged last year’s Mr. Golf, Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo, by 30 points in the KGCA’s season points standings.

Nimmo, a senior First Team All-State selection, won his second straight Kentucky High School Athletic Association state golf title two weeks ago at Bowling Green Country Club where Wotherspoon was runner-up after a playoff. Wotherspoon, who is a Cincinnati commit, won the Region 7 championship and seven other tournaments during the season.

Madison Central’s Clay Pendergrass and Warren Thomis were also among those earning First Team honors.

Beth ran away with Ms. Golf in the standings by 125 points over Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Casey Powell. Beth is part of a young Marshall County team that won the KHSAA state title in Bowling Green. She finished runner-up in the individual event and had three wins and two runner-up finishes over the course of the season, including the KGCA’s signature All-State Championships at the University Club of Kentucky.

Powell’s First Team All-State honors capped a senior season highlighted by the Region 9 championship and three other individual wins. Powell has committed to Jacksonville University to continue her career.

Three other Lexington golfers earned Second Team honors. They were Lexington Christian’s Grey Goff, Mary Keene Marrs and Christy Ann Carter.

The All-State Golf First and Second Teams are chosen by points earned in high school invitationals, KGCA All-State Championships, regionals, and the KHSAA State Championships. Invitationals submit their results to the All-State points committee comprised of directors from Golf House Kentucky, the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association, plus boys’ and girls’ high school coaches.

All-State Golf Teams

BOYS’ FIRST TEAM

Rylan Wotherspoon (2022), Cooper (1075 points)

Jay Nimmo (2021), Marshall County (1045 points)

Justin Gabbard (2021), Highlands (840 points)

Allan Lockwood (2021), Central Hardin (780 points)

Clay Pendergrass (2023), Madison Central (755 points)

Warren Thomis (2024), Madison Central (725 points)

Jackson Finney (2022), St. Xavier (720 points)

Jackson Hill (2022) Madisonville North Hopkins (675 points)

Luke Coyle (2023), Taylor County (645 points)

Tyler Mitts (2021), Grant County County (645 points)

GIRLS’ FIRST TEAM

Trinity Beth (2026), Marshall County (930 points)

Casey Powell (2021), Paul Laurence Dunbar (805 points)

Savannah Howell (2022), Marshall County (800 points)

Macey Brown (2022), Apollo (755 points)

Grace Clark (2021), Shelby County (750 points)

Faith Martin (2021), South Warren (735 points)

Abbie Lee (2021), Glasgow (725 points)

Isabella Wiley (2023), Shelby County (720 points)

Macie Brown (2023), Bullitt East (720 points)

Abigail Sutherland (2022), Sacred Heart (720 points)

Madison Borders (2023), Thomas Nelson (720 points)

BOYS’ SECOND TEAM

Charlie Reber (2023), Bowling Green (635 points)

Gehrig Sexton (2022), Wayne County (625 points)

Logan Liles (2022), Lewis County (605 points)

Luke Muller (2021), Highlands (600 points)

Logan McCormick (2022), Montgomery County (585 points)

Grey Goff (2023), Lexington Christian (580 points)

Ryan Butler (2021), St. Henry District High (580 points)

Cam Roberts (2025), Pikeville (560 points)

Kannon Tucker (2021), Somerset (545 points)

C.J. Corum (2021), Clay County (535 points)

GIRLS’ SECOND TEAM

Elizabeth Eberle (2023), Madison Central (690 points)

McKenna Stahl (2021), South Warren (670 Points)

Mary Browder Howell (2021), Murray (645 points)

Megan Hertter (2022), Marshall County (615 points)

Maddi Hudson (2023), Grant County (605 Points)

Mary Keene Marrs (2022), Lexington Christian (595 Points)

Christy Ann Carter (2024), Lexington Christian (595 Points)

Nina McMurtrey (2022), Glasgow (590 Points)

Grace Walker (2021), Christian Academy of Louisville (540 Points)