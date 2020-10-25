High School Sports
Defenders prized among girls’ soccer all-11th Region honorees
Lexington Catholic sophomore center back Katherine Truitt earned 11th Region Player of the Year honors as selected by the region’s girls’ soccer coaches Sunday. Lafayette’s Taylor Roden was named coach of the year.
Truitt, a two-sport standout who earned all-city honorable mention honors in basketball as a freshman for the Knights, is the backbone of the 11th Region champion’s defense.
Lexington Catholic has only allowed seven goals this season and has recorded 10 shutouts. Its 0.4 goals allowed per game average ranks in a tie for third in the state and is tops among the eight teams remaining in the KHSAA Girls’ State Soccer Tournament that continues Monday. Lexington Catholic will play at West Jessamine in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
Joining Truitt on the first team are three Lexington Catholic teammates, defender Emma James Bryant and forwards Emily Scanlon and Mary Martin Hampton.
In a COVID-19 shortened season, it’s clear defense was prized most as the top four players chosen by the coaches were defenders, including three center backs.
Lafayette’s Roden, the coach of the year in her fifth season with the program, led the Generals to their first district finals and first region finals appearances in 15 years. Lafayette’s only losses this season came to two region champions, Lexington Catholic and Highlands. The Generals had three first-teamers, one second-teamer and an honorable mention among the region honorees.
2020 All-11th Region Players
FIRST TEAM
(Players listed in order of point totals assigned by coaches)
Player of the year: Katherine Truitt, Lexington Catholic
Emma James “EJ” Bryant, Lexington Catholic
Sarah Hall, Lafayette
Elisabeth Hundley, Henry Clay
Taylor Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Brooke Dawahare, Lafayette
Kaitlyn Brock, Frederick Douglass
Emily Scanlon, Lexington Catholic
Ella Abraham, Lafayette
Mary Martin Hampton, Lexington Catholic
Maliya Crump (GK), Frederick Douglass
SECOND TEAM
Ella Pugh, Henry Clay
Meren Patton, Great Crossing
Alexis Henry, Sayre
Olivia Bretz, Lexington Catholic
Caroline Hensley, Lexington Christian
Carmen Combs, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Kristin Gamble, Lafayette
Allison Whitaker, Sayre
Claire Cress (GK), Madison Southern
Haley Buckman, Frederick Douglass
Jameela Shalash, Tates Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
Carson Graves, Western Hills
Payton Sparks, Model
Shelby Smith, Great Crossing
Ashlyn Fuller, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jaimye Cottongim, Lafayette
Madison Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Haley Flynn, Henry Clay
Emily Coke, Frederick Douglass
Kristin Tucker, Western Hills
Marin Willis, Lexington Christian
Tristen Hornsby, Madison Central
